CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Children and adults are almost equally likely to contract COVID-19 - but kids are nearly four times more likely to have asymptomatic cases, study finds

By Mansur Shaheen U.S.
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Children and adults contract COVID-19 at near equal rates, but kids are much more likely to have asymptomatic cases, a new study finds.

Researchers from Liège University Hospital in Belgium - 25 miles from the border with Germany - set up a testing and tracing program at a local elementary school to discover how the virus transmits in the school environment.

A total of 63 children and 118 adults took part in the study that lasted from September to December 2020.

During the study period, around an even share of adults and children contracted the virus, though the kids were four times as likely have an asymptomatic case.

The team also found that adults often transmitted the virus to other adults while children were contracting the virus from other children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vKs0y_0cOqHks400
Adults and children contracted COVID-19 at almost the same rates during the study period, though children were nearly four times as likely to have an asymptomatic case (above)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aLNH6_0cOqHks400
Researchers found that adults often contracted the virus from other adults while children mainly transmitted the virus among each other as well (above)

Of the 63 children who took part in the study, which was published on Tuesday in JAMA Network Open, 13 tested positive for the virus - or one out of every five.

The team also detected 32 cases among the 118 adults - or just over one out of every four adults contracting the virus during the 15 week period.

While there was almost an even amount of cases between adults and children, infection was more severe for the adults.

Only four of the 32 adults who contracted COVID-19 were asymptomatic compared to six of 13 children.

Children were 3.8 times more likely to have an asymptomatic case than their teachers and other staff at the school.

The median days of symptoms for children was zero, while it was 15 days for the adults.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M7ebS_0cOqHks400
The Belgian researchers are worried that so many people contracted the virus within schools, and think more measures should be put in place to prevent outbreaks and safely maintain in-person learning. Pictured: A child receives a COVID-19 test in New York, New York on August 5

The Belgian study matches findings from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention last week.

A CDC team found that around half of children who contract COVID-19 will not experience any symptoms, while nearly 90 percent of adults will.

While serious cases among children are low, the Belgian researchers are still worried about the high level of Covid transmission found in schools.

'Despite the implementation of several mitigation measures, the incidence of COVID-19 among children attending primary school in this study was comparable to that observed among teachers and parents,' the researchers wrote.

'Transmission tree reconstruction suggests that most transmission events originated from within the school. Additional measures should be considered to reduce the transmission of [Covid] at school, including intensified testing.'

In the U.S., schools have been found to be at the center of many Covid outbreaks.

While cases are relatively minor among children - and adult staff members have access to the COVID-19 vaccines that can protect them from serious infection - these outbreaks can still disrupt school and force closures.

Currently in the U.S., everyone aged 12 or older is eligible for a Covid vaccine.

Just over 76 percent of eligible Americans have received at least one shot of the vaccine, and 66 percent of people are fully vaccinated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YbHhn_0cOqHks400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hHxaq_0cOqHks400

Many health officials are pushing for vaccine eligibility to widened to include children as well.

Pfizer is also pushing for its vaccine - a joint effort with BioNTech that is the most commonly distributed shot in America - to be made eligible to all Americans five or older.

Even if vaccine eligibility is expanded, parents of children seem to be evenly split on whether or not their children will be receiving the shots.

One survey, conducted by CS Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health at Michigan Medicine in July, that 39 percent of parents said their children already gotten a coronavirus shot.

However, 40 percent of parents also said it was 'unlikely' that their children would be getting vaccinated.

Another poll from Axios/Ipsos in September found that 44 percent of parents of children aged five to 11 said their kids were likely to get a vaccine and 42 percent said it was unlikely their children would be immunized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q8X1G_0cOqHks400

Comments / 2

Related
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

When will the COVID pandemic end? That's the question on the top of everyone's mind—and one doctor just gave a proposed answer. Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on the Pulsar podcast to predict when the pandemic will end. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Doctor Explains Why Some Vaccinated People Are Still Dying From COVID-19

Colin Powell 84 years old, recently departed US Secretary of State, who also completed his vaccination passed away last Monday as a result of Covid-19 problems. Powell was known to be suffering from hematological malignancies, a kind of blood illness. Healthcare experts are concerned that anti-vaccine campaigners may use Powell's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order, Say Experts

You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Asymptomatic#Covid 19 Vaccines#Li Ge University Hospital#Jama Network Open#Belgian#Cdc#Prevention
International Business Times

Fully Vaccinated Texas Teacher With Booster Shot Dies Of COVID-19

A fully vaccinated teacher in Texas who also received a booster shot has died of COVID-19 complications last week, officials from the Richardson Independent School District have announced. District officials said Monday that Eroletta Piascyk was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and was expected to recover before she passed...
TEXAS STATE
Sentinel

“People who die from Covid-19 have a lack of vitamin D”

This is how forceful Dr. Leslie Ray Matthews has been, a retired doctor born in Mississippi. Although, this statement is supported by deep research to demonstrate the effectiveness of high doses of vitamin D -Specifically vitamin D3- as a treatment against Covid – 19 . Similarly, Dr. Matthews, an internationally...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medscape News

Author Claims COVID-19 Vaccines Kill Five Times More People Over 65 Than They Save

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The corresponding author of a new paper in an Elsevier journal that claims "there are five times the number of deaths attributable to each inoculation vs those attributable to COVID-19 in the most vulnerable 65+ demographic" says he "fully expected" the criticisms — and that the "real-world situation is far worse than our best-case scenario."
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Blood thinners prescribed before having COVID-19: Patients admitted to hospital less, Reduce deaths by half

The NIH has reported that many individuals with COVID-19 develop abnormal blood clots from high inflammation, which can lead to serious health complications and mortality. To find ways to decrease clotting related to COVID-19, researchers from the University of Minnesota and Basel University in Switzerland looked at reducing hospitalizations by using prescribed blood thinners.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You Caught a Delta Infection

Hidden inside the good news about the coronavirus—that cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down—is a stark reality: the Delta variant remains "more transmissible" than any COVID variant before it, and 65 million Americans, including small children, are left unvaccinated—and thus vulnerable. "The more we've learned about COVID, we've learned that it not only impacts the lungs, but can impact the nervous system, the cardiovascular system. It can impact the kidneys, impact many systems in our body. This is a serious infection," said the Surgeon General Vivek Murthy just yesterday. With breakthrough infections also a possibility, it behooves us all to stop the symptoms of a Delta infection early. Read on for the key symptoms of the Delta variant—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Remember Trump’s 'Covid cocktail'? It could be a vital weapon in this winter’s pandemic fight

Last October, shortly after Donald Trump was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19, the president’s medical team made a rather unusual decision. Instead of prescribing more commonly used emergency treatments, such as the antiviral remdesivir or the steroid dexamethasone, they opted to give Trump an experimental therapy known as Ronapreve, which had recently been developed by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron.
POTUS
Best Life

If You Got This COVID Vaccine, Get a Different Booster, New Study Says

More than 8.9 million people in the U.S. have already received a booster shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have approved additional shots for some Pfizer recipients, but officials have since warned Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients to wait until their respective vaccines are approved for booster shots, so that people can get another dose of the same vaccine. The FDA is set to discuss and vote on additional doses for these two vaccines on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, but a new study has found that getting a different booster from your original vaccine might actually be beneficial in certain cases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Top Ivermectin expert says the drug does not treat COVID-19

Dr. Timothy Geary, one of the world's foremost experts of Ivermectin, says the drug does not have any effectiveness fighting viruses. Geary, who is the Research Chair in Parasite Biotechnology at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, says that the 2020 study which spawned much of the Ivermectin-craze is not being correctly read.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Must Read Alaska

Jab or no job VI: Nurse at Alaska Regional says she is seeing too many blood-clot related hospitalizations among vaccinated

This is the sixth in a series of stories of people losing their jobs because they have declined to take the required Covid-19 vaccination. The identities of these workers are being kept confidential because they fear reprisal. More stories will be included in future editions of this series as it continues this week. Previous interviews in this series are listed at the bottom of this story. Send your story to [email protected].
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

251K+
Followers
3K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy