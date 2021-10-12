SUNY Geneseo: Enrollment slump continues amid lingering pandemic

GENESEO – Enrollment at SUNY Geneseo is down more than 20 percent since 2010, tentative data released by the college earlier this months shows. Addressing SUNY Geneseo’s College Council during an Oct. 1 meeting, President Denise Battles attributed the decrease, in part, to the pandemic, which she said is “continuing to have a fairly profound impact on enrollment patterns” at institutions of higher education across the country.