Geneseo, NY

SUNY Geneseo: Enrollment slump continues amid lingering pandemic

By MATT LEADER, KATE LISA news@livingstonnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENESEO – Enrollment at SUNY Geneseo is down more than 20 percent since 2010, tentative data released by the college earlier this months shows. Addressing SUNY Geneseo’s College Council during an Oct. 1 meeting, President Denise Battles attributed the decrease, in part, to the pandemic, which she said is “continuing to have a fairly profound impact on enrollment patterns” at institutions of higher education across the country.

#Suny Geneseo#Suny College#York College#College Education#College Council#Battles

