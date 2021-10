A Carl's Jr. restaurant that has sat empty for over three years is finally set to reopen, but not as a burger joint. 2018 saw the end of Carl's Jr. in the Hudson Valley. After rebranding itself from Hardee's throughout the Hudson Valley, the popular burger chain quietly started closing all of their locations. In April of 2018, the Carl's Jr. in Kingston closed their doors to customers and then a month later the location on Route 211 in Middletown followed suit. In June of that year, the Hudson Valley's final Carl's Jr. on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie was shuttered,

HUDSON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO