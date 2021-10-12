MUSC reports rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among children since the start of the school year
Last month’s surge in COVID-19 cases showed that children are vulnerable to the virus. August and September marked the highest two-month period of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital since the start of the pandemic. The 74 children admitted in the last two months made up 40 percent of all COVID-19 related admissions at the children’s hospital.www.postandcourier.com
