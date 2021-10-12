CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

MUSC reports rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among children since the start of the school year

By KENNA COE news@moultrienews.com
The Post and Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month’s surge in COVID-19 cases showed that children are vulnerable to the virus. August and September marked the highest two-month period of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital since the start of the pandemic. The 74 children admitted in the last two months made up 40 percent of all COVID-19 related admissions at the children’s hospital.

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise among vaccinated in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The proportion of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations among vaccinated Pennsylvania residents rose sharply last month, reflecting the fact that a higher percentage of the population has now gotten the shot but also likely that protection has waned somewhat, state health officials said Friday. The latest Department...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Children now account for more than 20 percent of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia

Even as Virginia reports a gradual decline in COVID-19 cases, the virus is continuing to infect children at much higher rates than it was last summer, according to a new dashboard from the Virginia Department of Health. The data, released Monday, comes amid continuing debate over the risk of COVID-19 to children and the prospect […] The post Children now account for more than 20 percent of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Post and Courier

Commentary: An MUSC pediatrician’s tragic memory of one COVID-19 case

"I’m having difficulty breathing.” Words that have defined the COVID pandemic. For me, a sentence etched into my memory forever. As a pediatric resident in Charleston, my training involves rotating through different units to garner experience and knowledge that encompass the range of a pediatrician. I recently completed a rotation in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit — the place that provides care to critically ill children, or the sickest kids. On a typical day, it is common to see a wide range of severe injuries and illnesses including traumas, seizures and diabetes. Most recently, my experience in the pediatric ICU included children predominantly diagnosed with COVID-19.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
southernminn.com

COVID-19 in MN: Active case counts edge lower; hospitalizations rise

Minnesota’s summer-fall COVID-19 surge stubbornly refuses to retreat, although the newest numbers offer some signs conditions may be starting to plateau. Known, active cases appear to be flattening — the count is high at 21,605, but that’s the lowest it’s been since Tuesday of last week. Newly reported cases came in at 2,388 on Wednesday, the lowest daily count in two weeks.
MINNESOTA STATE
southernminn.com

COVID-19 cases among K-12 students on the rise

More than 1,700 K-12 students tested positive for COVID-19 in the week ending Sept. 25, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Thursday. Case counts associated with K-12 schools climbed steeply throughout the first month of class. Between Sept. 5 and Oct. 2, more than 5,300 students and 800 staff tested positive, according to MDH. Minnesota’s total student enrollment is roughly 862,000.
EDUCATION
mybasin.com

COVID-19 weekly cases and hospitalizations decline, deaths rise

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released today, shows decreases in daily cases and hospitalizations and an increase in deaths. OHA reported 9,022 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 10. That represents an 13% decrease from the previous week and the sixth consecutive week of declining case counts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Covid 19 Vaccine#Pfizer#Eua#Ecmo
WANE-TV

Indiana schools reporting lowest levels of new COVID-19 cases since early August

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – New COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana schools are approaching the lowest levels since the 2021-22 school year began. On Monday, the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) reported 2,359 new COVID-19 cases among students in the past week. A total of 137 cases were confirmed among teachers and 206 among other staff were also reported.
INDIANA STATE
WFMJ.com

Crestview Schools report falling COVID-19 cases

Just over two weeks after mandating mask-wearing inside its buildings, the Crestview Local School District is reporting positive results in attempts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep more students in school. In a letter to families, Superintendent Matthew Manley reported what he says are encouraging signs in the...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTKR

VDH adds COVID-19 dashboard for children as cases continue to increase among children statewide

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state. According to their website, there are now 907,882 total cases, 675,975 of which are confirmed and 231,907 are probable. There are 13,486 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 11,346 being confirmed and 2,140 being probable. The case numbers are up by 4,944 and deaths are up by 95 since Friday.
KIDS
WLBT

New data shows COVID-19 cases among children peaked in September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to new data released by the American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID-19 cases among children peaked in September. Between the weeks of September 2 and September 30, over 1.1 million cases were reported among children. As of October 15, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 205,000...
KIDS
AFP

US set to vaccinate kids aged 5-11 against Covid from November

The US is prepared to start vaccinating children aged five to 11 against Covid-19 starting next month, a move that will make 28 million more Americans eligible for shots, the White House said Wednesday. President Joe Biden's administration said it had already set aside enough supply and partnered with 25,000 sites nationwide -- including doctors' offices, hospitals, pharmacies and even schools -- in anticipation that regulators may soon authorize the Pfizer vaccine for kids. "We expect the FDA and CDC decision on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five through 11 in the next couple of weeks," White House Covid coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters, referring to the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "We know millions of parents have been waiting for COVID-19 vaccine for kids in this age group, and should the FDA and CDC authorize the vaccine, we will be ready to get shots in arms."
KIDS
abc12.com

COVID-19 cases on the rise at Hamady High School

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - “We, just like every other school district, had uptick in cases. And we’re managing them as best we can,” said Westwood Heights School assistant superintendent, Lester Key. The goal is to keep as many students as possible in school for in-person learning. A challenge for school...
FLINT, MI
WSFA

ADPH: COVID-19 cases among children decreasing at slower rates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State pediatricians say they are concerned that cases of COVID-19 are declining at a slower rate among children. They are urging schools to continue universal masking indoors to help mitigate the spread of the virus. While community transmission and case numbers are decreasing overall in Alabama,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Register-Guard

University of Oregon sees rise in COVID-19 cases with fall term start

The University of Oregon is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in students and staff since classes returned for fall term. Case numbers first started going up again two weeks before the start of term, during the week of Sept. 13 when the UO saw 17 new cases, according to its case tracking dashboard. The following week, there were 28 new cases.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KUCB

St. Paul reports first COVID-19 cases among island residents

St. Paul city officials reported the island’s first resident cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. The city said in a statement that two community members tested positive. One was traveling, and the other is a member of their household. Both people are required to isolate for 10 days, and everyone who traveled...
SAINT PAUL, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy