It was an eventful week last week for the team at Needs Inc. Food Pantry, getting a late-night phone call about a car that somehow lost control and drove through the front of their store. The driver fled, but also left their ID, so that's pretty helpful for the Cheyenne Police Department to figure out how the car got there. CPD also at least had some sense of humor about it.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO