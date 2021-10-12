NYC's vaccine mandate for restaurants and gyms stays in place
New York City's program requiring proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms and clubs can continue to go forward, a federal judge ruled. A group of city residents, including restaurant and gym owners, sued last month to block Mayor Bill de Blasio's program, Key to NYC. They claim it illegally discriminates on the basis of race because Black New Yorkers have vaccination rates below the city average and are therefore disproportionately barred from indoor commercial spaces.www.sfgate.com
