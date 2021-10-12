UBS creates artificial intelligence team in effort to digitize
UBS Group Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers is creating a new bank-wide team to use more artificial intelligence and data analytics to drive the bank's digitization. The new team called AI, Data and Analytics, will be lead by the head of the investment bank Rob Karofsky and chief digital and information officer Mike Dargan, according to a memo Hamers sent to employees on Tuesday and seen by Bloomberg. Its contents were confirmed by a spokeswoman.www.mysanantonio.com
