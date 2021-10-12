NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 Poll – Week Five (October 11)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) leads the NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 Poll for the fifth straight week, earning 18 first-place votes. The Top-6 is unchanged from a week ago with a combined record of 30-1; Northwestern continues to be ranked #2, with 425 points. Morningside received one first place vote, and is in the third spot. Grand View, and Concordia, Michigan once again round out the top five.siouxcountyradio.com
