CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 Poll – Week Five (October 11)

siouxcountyradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. – Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) leads the NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 Poll for the fifth straight week, earning 18 first-place votes. The Top-6 is unchanged from a week ago with a combined record of 30-1; Northwestern continues to be ranked #2, with 425 points. Morningside received one first place vote, and is in the third spot. Grand View, and Concordia, Michigan once again round out the top five.

siouxcountyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers predicts Spencer Rattler destination

Although Spencer Rattler hasn’t entered the transfer portal yet, SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers already has an idea where he’ll end up. Rodgers responded to a tweet from Pro Football Focus on Monday endorsing Rattler to Oxford, Mississippi, next season. “Hotty Toddy,” The SEC Network host said. “No brainer.”. Rattler...
OXFORD, MS
DawgsDaily

Luther Burden Makes his College Decision

One of the top receivers left on the board for Georgia Luther Burden has made his college decision. The East St. Louis, Illinois product ranks as the number two receiver in the class by 247Sports' player composite rankings, making Burden the sixth-best player overall in the country. The five-star came...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Arizona State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama football: Bold predictions vs. Tennessee

It’s hard to find ways in which the Alabama-Tennessee game will result in an upset. It’s almost as difficult to even imagine the game being close. That’s certainly what Las Vegas thinks. The corporations that build big buildings in the desert think that Alabama will beat the Vols by more than 3 touchdowns. The point spread opened with Alabama as a 27.5-point favorite and has stayed pretty close to that number. That not good news for the Vols. However, it actually gets worse if you look at the gambling trends. The over/under for the game is 66 points. That means the betting public sees a one-sided game.
ALABAMA STATE
The Blade

Blade football poll: Top teams hold positions entering Week 8

Whitmer, Otsego, and Archbold each retained the No. 1 ranking in their divisional groupings in the latest Blade high school football poll after Week 7 of the 2021 season. Whitmer (6-1, 4-0), which beat Lima Senior 41-14 last Friday for its fifth straight victory, now faces a key Three Rivers Athletic Conference first-place showdown this Friday at Central Catholic (5-2, 4-0).
Sporting News

College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 6

Chaos struck college football at the unlikeliest of places on Saturday: at the top. No. 1 Alabama lost a stunner to unranked Texas A&M in College Station, falling 41-38 and knocking the Crimson Tide from the ranks of the unbeaten. That loss alone has massive implications on the updated rankings and College Football Playoff standings, and ends several Crimson Tide streaks that were bordering on absurd in terms of their longevity. But it wasn't the only big loss on Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naia#Playbook#American Football#Naia Football#Northwestern#Morningside#Indiana Wesleyan#Southwestern#Montana Western#Cumberlands#Benedictine
Kait 8

NEA NAIA Roundup (10/6/21)

Crowley’s Ridge College held Pioneer Madness Tuesday evening. Lyon men’s golf won their home tournament while Williams Baptist earned some AMC honors in men’s soccer. Crowley’s Ridge College held the first Pioneer Madness Tuesday night. Both teams were introduced, there was a 3 point contest, dunk contest, and more in Paragould. CRC men’s and women’s basketball look to contend for a Continental Athletic Conference title & a spot in the NAIA National Tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AthlonSports.com

FCS Football: Top 25 Power Poll Following Week 6

Down goes not one, not two, not three, but seven teams in the Athlon FCS Top 25 Power Poll:. Top-ranked James Madison, No. 2 South Dakota State, No. 9 Delaware, No. 10 UC Davis, No. 13 North Dakota, No. 14 Missouri State, and No. 23 Nicholls. Yup, this is conference...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kcountry1057.com

Men’s Soccer Jumps To 14th In Latest NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll

COLUMBIA, Ky. – The Lindsey Wilson men’s soccer team picked up their highest national ranking this season after jumping up to 14th in the fifth NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, NAIA officials announced on Wednesday. The Blue Raiders received 275 points in the poll. Central Methodist (Mo.) remained at No....
The Clemson Insider

Latest AP Poll Released

The latest Associated Press College football poll has been released.  The Tigers will face a top 25 opponent next when when they travel to Pitt. Clemson is on the outside looking in again this week, but is the (...)
COLLEGE SPORTS
scorebooklive.com

Oregon high school football media poll: Top 10 teams in Class 4A entering Week 7

Each week throughout the football season, SBLive Oregon’s high school sports contributors and other members of the Oregon media will be voting on the top 10 teams in Class 6A, 5A and 4A. Here’s how the Class 4A media vote shakes out entering Week 7. (Photo by Leon Neuschwander) (Note:...
montanarightnow.com

Rocky Mountain, Montana Western move up in latest NAIA Top-25 Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – College of Idaho (3-3, 3-3) joins Montana Western (4-2, 5-2) and Rocky Mountain College (5-1, 5-1) in the latest edition of the NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 poll. The Frontier Conference leaders Rocky Mountain College continues to move up in the rankings, moving up four...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy