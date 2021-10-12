Cincinnati Zoo memorializes local child with The Oliver Nicholson Memorial Sloth Habitat

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is honoring a local child who passed away earlier this year by naming a sloth habitat in his honor. Oliver Nicholson, who was born premature with his twin, Atticus, on Oct. 11, 2019, was diagnosed the condition VACTERL association. The disorder affects around one per 10,000 to 40,000 live births, impacting many of the body's systems from functioning normally.