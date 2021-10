The Nature Discovery Series is back for Fall 2021! Get your little ones outdoors to discover the exciting nature right in our own backyard. Kids are encouraged to explore, discover, and ask questions to help grow their knowledge of nature. This free program is designed for families with elementary-aged children, but older and younger siblings are also welcome. Texas Master Naturalist volunteers will lead the themed programs on the second Saturday of the month held at Crescent Bend Nature Park. Class will begin at 10:00 a.m., but please arrive early and meet at the first parking lot near the restroom building and the trailhead. Pre-register on Schertz.com.

SCHERTZ, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO