Dust off your boots and pull out your best-knitted sweater because spooky season has officially arrived. Whether you prefer summer over autumn or vice versa, it’s difficult to ignore the beauty of the slowly changing seasons as the leaves change from green to auburn — especially how nostalgic it is to step on dried leaves to hear their satisfying crunch on your way to class. Despite your opinions on the popularity of pumpkin-spiced items during this time of year, it’s hard to beat the low prices of candy as a result of Halloween. Speaking of fall festivities, we at the Clog encourage you to take this quiz in order to find the perfect movie to kick off spooky season!

