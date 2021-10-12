Kirk Herbstreit: Texas A&M beating Alabama was not a fluke

Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit was impressed by the grit and determination Texas A&M showed in its win over Alabama, dominating the line of scrimmage to pull off the upset of the year. During this week’s ESPN College Football Podcast, Herbstreit joined Matt Barrie to discuss what brought out the new mentality from the Aggies.

“What did it take for them to show up like that?” Herbstreit asked. “Being doubted. Being told that they suck, that they don’t have a chance. And it brought out a team that was possessed. This was not a fluke. To beat Alabama, you’ve got to win the line of scrimmage, and they did.”

He continued: “They just looked – and this is what makes college football great – they looked like a team that was told ‘you have no chance, don’t even go to the stadium, stay home – stay in your dorm, stay in your apartment – protect yourself, don’t go to that stadium and play Alabama because you suck.’ Even their own fans – their fans can yell at guys like you and I all they want – they were cussing out their own team.”

After pulling off the 41-38 upset over Alabama, Texas A&M now prepares to face Missouri and South Carolina over the next two weeks. The Aggies cracked the top 25 again, moving to No. 21 with a chance to climb back toward the top 10, where they started the season.

The emergence of Zach Calzada

In addition to winning the line of scrimmage, Texas A&M got its best quarterback play of the season from Zach Calzada, who was thrust into the starting position earlier than anticipated with the early injury to Haynes King.

“[Calzada] is a young guy who was thrown in with the injury to King,” said Herbstreit. “I thought Jimbo [Fisher] summed it up, he said ‘he needs to be in the saddle, he just needs reps.’ He’s got plenty of ability but when Haynes King went down – we were talking earlier about backup quarterbacks – Calzada was a guy that the game was moving a little bit fast for him.

He continued: “I think Jimbo tried to protect him, so it limited what they could do offensive and they’re just driving to win it by running the ball, without an offensive line that was really owning the line of scrimmage the way they did a year ago. Even with so many talented backs, led by Isaiah Spiller.”

Kirk Herbstreit also broke down the difference in Calzada’s play for Texas A&M over the first several weeks, opposed to what he brought on Saturday.

“I think in this game he said, ‘you know what, we’ve got to take the training wheels off, there’s no way we can win that way against Alabama,’ said Herbstreit. “The reality is the A&M team that showed up this past Saturday was not the A&M team that’s shown up all year.”