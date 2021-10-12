AJ Casey, 2022 four-star, cuts list & sets commitment date

AJ Casey / Courtesy

AJ Casey, a 6-foot-8 power forward out of Chicago Whitney Young tells On3 he is down to six schools – Gonzaga, Michigan, Memphis, Miami, Ohio State, and DePaul. Casey will announce his decision on Instagram Live with On3 on Friday, Oct. 15 at 5 pm CT. The announcement can be watched here.

Casey has officially visited DePaul, Ohio State, and Miami. He will no longer consider scholarship offers from Marquette, Florida, and Illinois.

Casey, the No. 51 overall prospect in the On3 100, discussed several of the schools involved in a previous interview with On3.

Gonzaga

“Gonzaga always has a powerhouse program,” AJ Casey said about the Zags. “They’re always in the tournament. Me, coach Roger (Powell Jr.) and coach (Brian) Michaelson… We all have that same connection. Coach Roger started recruiting me my sophomore year, so we have a stronger relationship. He’s one of those guys who’s always sending me film, things I need to work on to get better. He’s just one of those real coaches and someone who’s going to keep it real with you.”

Michigan

“Coach Juwan (Howard) is a great coach,” AJ Casey said about the Wolverines. “During the recruiting process, he’s not really as focused on the basketball side as much. He’s more like ‘How are you doing. How are things going with the family.’ So, it’s a great relationship. And of course Michigan keeps bringing guys in. Ever since he took over the program, they’ve made a deep run in the NCAA tournament. That just shows what kind of impact he made since he got the head coaching job.”

Memphis

“Coach (Cody) Toppert is always on me,” AJ Casey said about Memphis. “He’s always sending me film, things I would be doing if I went there. Memphis has that NBA staff. They know what it takes to get there. They’ve been there, and they’ve seen it all. So they kind of have an advantage. Coach Penny (Hardaway), I’ve only spoken to him a couple of times, but he told me he’s looking for me to be one of the main pieces of his offense.”

Ohio State

“It’s a great program,” AJ Casey said about the Buckeyes. “A lot of people have come out of there like D’Angelo Russell, Evan Turner, Greg Oden. They have a lot of history. This past season they had an amazing run but unfortunately got cut short by Oral Roberts. But the visit was great. Being with the coaches, being with some of the players… They just showed us the whole campus, the gym, the facilities. It was great just being there.”

DePaul

“They have a lot of history that most people don’t know of,” AJ Casey said about DePaul. “They just had a new coaching change with coach Stubbs (Tony Stubblefield). He’s always calling, checking in. There’s a bond there as well. I love DePaul.”