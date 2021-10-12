CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

AJ Casey, 2022 four-star, cuts list & sets commitment date

By Joe Tipton about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVf0J_0cOqEHI400
AJ Casey / Courtesy

AJ Casey, a 6-foot-8 power forward out of Chicago Whitney Young tells On3 he is down to six schools – Gonzaga, Michigan, Memphis, Miami, Ohio State, and DePaul. Casey will announce his decision on Instagram Live with On3 on Friday, Oct. 15 at 5 pm CT. The announcement can be watched here.

Casey has officially visited DePaul, Ohio State, and Miami. He will no longer consider scholarship offers from Marquette, Florida, and Illinois.

Casey, the No. 51 overall prospect in the On3 100, discussed several of the schools involved in a previous interview with On3.

Gonzaga

“Gonzaga always has a powerhouse program,” AJ Casey said about the Zags. “They’re always in the tournament. Me, coach Roger (Powell Jr.) and coach (Brian) Michaelson… We all have that same connection. Coach Roger started recruiting me my sophomore year, so we have a stronger relationship. He’s one of those guys who’s always sending me film, things I need to work on to get better. He’s just one of those real coaches and someone who’s going to keep it real with you.”

Michigan

“Coach Juwan (Howard) is a great coach,” AJ Casey said about the Wolverines. “During the recruiting process, he’s not really as focused on the basketball side as much. He’s more like ‘How are you doing. How are things going with the family.’ So, it’s a great relationship. And of course Michigan keeps bringing guys in. Ever since he took over the program, they’ve made a deep run in the NCAA tournament. That just shows what kind of impact he made since he got the head coaching job.”

Memphis

“Coach (Cody) Toppert is always on me,” AJ Casey said about Memphis. “He’s always sending me film, things I would be doing if I went there. Memphis has that NBA staff. They know what it takes to get there. They’ve been there, and they’ve seen it all. So they kind of have an advantage. Coach Penny (Hardaway), I’ve only spoken to him a couple of times, but he told me he’s looking for me to be one of the main pieces of his offense.”

Ohio State

“It’s a great program,” AJ Casey said about the Buckeyes. “A lot of people have come out of there like D’Angelo Russell, Evan Turner, Greg Oden. They have a lot of history. This past season they had an amazing run but unfortunately got cut short by Oral Roberts. But the visit was great. Being with the coaches, being with some of the players… They just showed us the whole campus, the gym, the facilities. It was great just being there.”

DePaul

“They have a lot of history that most people don’t know of,” AJ Casey said about DePaul. “They just had a new coaching change with coach Stubbs (Tony Stubblefield). He’s always calling, checking in. There’s a bond there as well. I love DePaul.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Nebraska AD Shares Honest Admission On Scott Frost

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost came into the 2021 season needing a strong year in order to build the trust of the Cornhuskers fanbase and hold onto his job. Through five games, he hasn’t quite delivered. Nebraska is off to a 2-3 start, but many around the program feel like...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
State
Illinois State
voiceofmotown.com

Former Player: “This Coaching Staff is Ruining Lives and Needs to Go”

Morgantown, West Virginia – During Neal Brown’s weekly press conference, Brown briefly mentioned that Tennessee transfer defensive lineman Darel Middleton “was no longer with us.”. Brown didn’t elaborate on the departure, but Middleton cleared it up on social media. “I made that decision, not them. Say what’s all been said.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s troubling weight gain, revealed

There has been drama surrounding Zion Williamson basically from the very beginning of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. That’s only continuing as the 2021-22 season gets underway, with Williamson undergoing foot surgery over the summer and now missing the start of his third campaign. The communication on the...
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Suns’ best offer to Deandre Ayton, revealed

Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton wanted Trae Young-type money before Monday’s rookie scale deadline. Unfortunately, he didn’t get it because the team apparently doesn’t believe he’s worth that much. The Suns center was looking for a five-year max deal worth over $172 million, but according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Evan Turner
Person
Tony Stubblefield
Person
Greg Oden
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Top 7 Coaches on the Hot Seat After Week 6 of College Football

It may be hard to believe, but we have reached the midseason point in college football. For some head coaches, that means the clock is ticking on whether they will have the same job next season. Whether head coaches like it or not, the college football coaching carousel never stops spinning.
NFL
On3.com

Kentucky is gaining steam in recruitment of 5-star Barion Brown

Nashville (Tenn.) Pearl Cohn wide receiver Barion Brown is the No. 14 ranked player in the class of 2022 and a five-star prospect. The 6-foot-1 receiver has major vertical speed and is a playmaker that every college football program is looking for. Only one wide receiver ranks higher than the Tennessee speedster.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul#Ncaa Tournament#Nba#Ohio State#Instagram Live#Wolverines
On3.com

SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers predicts Spencer Rattler destination

Although Spencer Rattler hasn’t entered the transfer portal yet, SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers already has an idea where he’ll end up. Rodgers responded to a tweet from Pro Football Focus on Monday endorsing Rattler to Oxford, Mississippi, next season. “Hotty Toddy,” The SEC Network host said. “No brainer.”. Rattler...
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

247 Upgrades Kiyaunta Goodwin to a 5-Star Recruit

It’s about time. 247 Sports is following On3’s lead by upgrading Kiyaunta Goodwin to a five-star recruit. In the latest rankings adjustment, Goodwin jumped from No. 55 overall to No. 13. Chris Singletary cites Goodwin’s play this year following his dramatic body transformation for the major climb at the 2022 rankings.
FOOTBALL
Eleven Warriors

After Gameday Visit to Ohio State, Father of Five-star Cornerback AJ Harris Feels His Son Would “Be Taken Care Of” in Columbus

There’s no higher priority at cornerback for Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2023 than landing AJ Harris. The five-star defensive back and Alabama resident visited Columbus with his mother and father this past weekend, taking in Ohio State's 66-17 victory against Maryland. AJ's father, Daniel Harris, spent a few minutes...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Marquette University
landgrantholyland.com

BOOOOOM! Ohio state secures commitment from four-star DE Kenyatta Jackson

The long, Buckeye National nightmare is over, Ohio State finally has its first defensive line commitment in the 2022 recruiting cycle, and, folks, it’s a good one. On Tuesday afternoon, four-star defensive end Kenyatta Jackson made his pledge to play his college football for the Buckeyes official. The No. 78 player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings, becomes the 15th commitment in the class and joins C.J. Hicks (LB), Terrance Brooks (CB), and Gabe Powers (LB) as top-100 overall players on the defensive side of the ball; wide receivers Caleb Burton, Kaleb Brown, and Kyion Grayes are all top-100 guys on the offensive side.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Layden Blocker, 2023 four-star, cuts list to 7

Layden Blocker, a 6-foot-2 point guard out of Maumelle (Ark.) Sunrise Christian tells On3 he is down to seven schools – Arkansas, Memphis, Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga, Oklahoma State, and Auburn. Blocker has taken unofficial visits to Baylor and Arkansas so far. He has not taken any official visits just yet...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To LaMelo Ball’s Performance Tonight

The Charlotte Hornets began their 2021-22 season on Wednesday night at home against the Indiana Pacers. That meant reigning Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball got to take the court in front of his own rabid fanbase. And he didn’t disappoint. Ball exploded for 31 points, seven assists and nine...
NBA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy