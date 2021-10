The queen arrived early, but the king took his time. IM Carissa Yip has fulfilled the promise of a strong junior career by capturing her first U.S. women’s national title. The 18-year-old Massachusetts native clinched the title at the St. Louis Chess Club with a round to spare, finishing 1½-points ahead of surprise contender Begim Tokhirjonova, a 22-year-old Uzbek-born WGM now studying at the University of Missouri and playing in her first U.S. title event. Tokhirjonova dealt the new champ her only loss of the event.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO