College Sports

Will Levis named to Davey O'Brien Award Great 8 List

 8 days ago
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Will Levis has received more recognition for his five-touchdown performance vs. LSU. Yesterday evening, Levis was named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 list by the Davey O’Brien Foundation. As a result, he has been added to the midseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, given annually to the best quarterback in college football.

This week marks the first time the Davey O’Brien Foundation honored 16 quarterbacks for their performances, making the week six group a Great 8 “Davey Double.” Also on the list:

  • Gerry Bohanon (Baylor)
  • Zach Calzada (Texas A&M)
  • Matt Corral (Ole Miss)
  • Dustin Crum (Kent State)
  • Jayden de Laura (Washington State)
  • Frank Harris (UTSA)
  • Hendon Hooker (Tennessee)
  • KJ Jefferson (Arkansas)
  • Emory Jones (Florida)
  • Cameron Rising (Utah)
  • Carson Strong (Nevada)
  • C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)
  • Jordan Travis (Florida State)
  • Caleb Williams (Oklahoma)
  • Bailey Zappe (Western Kentucky)

Levis, a junior transfer from Penn State, threw for three touchdowns vs. LSU and ran for two more. He completed 14 of 17 passes for 145 yards and three TDs, the most for a UK quarterback since Terry Wilson’s three vs. Louisville in 2018. He also rushed 11 times for a net 75 yards and two scores. On Sunday, Levis was named National Offensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Levis is the Kentucky first quarterback to win his first six starts since starting lineups became available in 1993. Kentucky is 6-0 for the first time in 71 years (1950) and only the fifth time in school history. The Cats are 4-0 in the SEC for the fourth time in school history (also 1949, 1950, 1977). Kentucky is also bowl-eligible for a school-record sixth-straight season.

Let’s relive Levis’ performance and more with Saturday’s highlights.

The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum discusses names to watch for LSU job

Now that it has been made official that LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron are parting ways at the end of this season; the question on everyone’s mind is who will replace him. There are many names out there of potential candidates and on his podcast on Sunday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum discussed those options with co-host Matt Barrie.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers predicts Spencer Rattler destination

Although Spencer Rattler hasn’t entered the transfer portal yet, SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers already has an idea where he’ll end up. Rodgers responded to a tweet from Pro Football Focus on Monday endorsing Rattler to Oxford, Mississippi, next season. “Hotty Toddy,” The SEC Network host said. “No brainer.”. Rattler...
OXFORD, MS
