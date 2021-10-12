Will Levis named to Davey O'Brien Award Great 8 List

Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Will Levis has received more recognition for his five-touchdown performance vs. LSU. Yesterday evening, Levis was named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 list by the Davey O’Brien Foundation. As a result, he has been added to the midseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, given annually to the best quarterback in college football.

This week marks the first time the Davey O’Brien Foundation honored 16 quarterbacks for their performances, making the week six group a Great 8 “Davey Double.” Also on the list:

Gerry Bohanon (Baylor)

Zach Calzada (Texas A&M)

Matt Corral (Ole Miss)

Dustin Crum (Kent State)

Jayden de Laura (Washington State)

Frank Harris (UTSA)

Hendon Hooker (Tennessee)

KJ Jefferson (Arkansas)

Emory Jones (Florida)

Cameron Rising (Utah)

Carson Strong (Nevada)

C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

Jordan Travis (Florida State)

Caleb Williams (Oklahoma)

Bailey Zappe (Western Kentucky)

Levis, a junior transfer from Penn State, threw for three touchdowns vs. LSU and ran for two more. He completed 14 of 17 passes for 145 yards and three TDs, the most for a UK quarterback since Terry Wilson’s three vs. Louisville in 2018. He also rushed 11 times for a net 75 yards and two scores. On Sunday, Levis was named National Offensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Levis is the Kentucky first quarterback to win his first six starts since starting lineups became available in 1993. Kentucky is 6-0 for the first time in 71 years (1950) and only the fifth time in school history. The Cats are 4-0 in the SEC for the fourth time in school history (also 1949, 1950, 1977). Kentucky is also bowl-eligible for a school-record sixth-straight season.

Let’s relive Levis’ performance and more with Saturday’s highlights.