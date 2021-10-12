CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Lane Kiffin updates the playing status of running back Jerrion Ealy

By Nikki Chavanelle about 20 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRVlZ_0cOqDnNP00
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss rebels are hopeful for the return of running back Jerrion Ealy this weekend versus Tennessee. Ealy suffered a concussion versus the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 5 and had to miss the Arkansas game in Week 6.

“We hope that he plays,” Kiffin said on Monday. “Credit to the players who stepped up and scored 52 points against what I consider a good defense.”

The Rebels escaped Arkansas without Ealy suited up, winning 52-51 as the Hogs failed to convert a two-point play.

Before exiting the Alabama game in Week 5, the junior running back posted 16 yards on nine carries, as well as two catches for one yard. Kiffin and the Rebels fell to the Tide, their first loss of the 2021 season, 42-21 in Tuscaloosa.

Despite leading the team in rushing last season, Ealy is just one part of a more balanced Ole Miss attack in 2021. The Walnut Grove, Mississippi, native has 204 yards rushing and one rushing touchdown, as well as eight catches for 79 yards on the season.

However, the Rebels have four players with over 200+ rushing yards, led by sophomore running back Henry Parrish Jr. with 334 yards and a score. Junior running back Snoop Conner has just 43 more total rushing yards than Ealy this year but he’s the go-to red zone rusher with seven scores, compared to Ealy’s one. Quarterback Matt Corral also has 255 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground.

This weekend, the Rebels take on 4-2 Tennessee in Knoxville. The Vols have given up just 112 rushing yards per game while Ole Miss averages a 5th-best 259 ypg. The kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Rebels are three-point favorites in Vegas.

More on Jerrion Ealy

Ealy finished his sophomore season with 745 yards rushing and nine scores on the ground. His yards-per-game total was 46th amongst all D-I running backs and eighth in the SEC. His performance earned him a second-team All-SEC selection.

Jerrion Ealy’s freshman season was explosive as well. He earned All-SEC freshman honors after rushing for 722 yards and six scores for Ole Miss behind only John Rhys Plumlee.

Coming out of high school with more than 5,000 career rushing yards, Ealy was a consensus top-100 recruit. Not only was he a top football prospect, he was also drafted in the 31st round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He had to miss the 2021 baseball season due to shoulder surgery but he started six games in center field for Ole Miss in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Had Brutally Honest Admission On Lane Kiffin

It’s a rematch of former coworkers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday. Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama are hosting Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kiffin, of course, used to work under Saban at Alabama. He spent multiple seasons as the Alabama offensive coordinator before...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Knoxville car dealership lobs ultimate troll job at Lane Kiffin

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Lane Kiffin can certainly serve out the troll one-liners, but this week, a Knoxville car dealership has returned serve at Kiffin with a reference to his time coaching at Tennessee. “Hey Lane Kiffin, we want our Lexus back. We do not appreciate you running...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Jerrion Ealy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Concussion#American Football#Ole Miss#Rebels#Sec
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to wild Ole Miss win over Tennessee

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels went to Tennessee and held on for a 31-26 victory over the Vols. However, the end of the game was marred by an ugly scene, where fans were throwing trash onto the field, including a golf ball that appeared to hit Kiffin. After...
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

Ed Orgeron on Lane Kiffin, explosive Ole Miss offense

With his the questions about his future at LSU answered, Ed Orgeron turned his attention to this weekend’s task — the Ole Miss Rebels. In his press conference this week, Orgeron praised Rebels coach Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss offense. “I think that Lane is if not the best...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Scarlet Nation

RGTV: Lane Kiffin discusses Ole Miss' win over Arkansas

OXFORD -- Ole Miss held off Arkansas in dramatic fashion, 52-51, Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Afterwards, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin met with the media to discuss the victory. Here's a transcript:. KIFFIN: Alright so 52-51, you know great outcome that we won you know but also you know there's...
ARKANSAS STATE
On3.com

LOOK: Lane Kiffin responds in kind to popcorn trolls

Lane Kiffin made a confident prediction about his team ahead of the Ole Miss-Alabama game last weekend, and now he is paying for it in the funniest way. On Thursday morning, the Ole Miss head coach tweeted a photo of a plethora of popcorn products presumably sent to his office by Alabama and Ole Miss fans. He thanked them for their hospitality, and even called out his offensive coordinator, Jeff Lebby, telling him to “remember [to plug the] microwave in” next time.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy