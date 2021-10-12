Blockchain Unicorn Elrond To Acquire Capital Financial Services S.A, Owner of First e-Money License in Romania, Pending Approval Of Romania’s National Bank
Elrond Network, the European startup developing groundbreaking internet-scale blockchain technology, announced today the acquisition of Capital Financial Services S.A. (operated under the Twispay brand), a company licensed to operate an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) in the European Economic Area. Being a principal member of Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA), Capital...www.investing.com
