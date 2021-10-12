CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blockchain Unicorn Elrond To Acquire Capital Financial Services S.A, Owner of First e-Money License in Romania, Pending Approval Of Romania’s National Bank

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElrond Network, the European startup developing groundbreaking internet-scale blockchain technology, announced today the acquisition of Capital Financial Services S.A. (operated under the Twispay brand), a company licensed to operate an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) in the European Economic Area. Being a principal member of Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA), Capital...

thepaypers.com

Smart Fintech gets Open Banking authorisation in Romania

Romania-based Smart Fintech has announced a new authorisation from the National Bank of Romania, becoming licensed on both Open Banking segments. After becoming an authorised payment institution in Romania under the PSD2 European directive in April 2021, the start-up has also now received authorisation as an account information service provider from the National Bank of Romania, the regulatory authority.
PERSONAL FINANCE
crowdfundinsider.com

Asia Digital Bank, Recipient of Digital Banking License by Labuan Financial Services Authority, Partners with Bianjie, IRISnet’s Core Team

(Labuan Investment Bank), the first recipient of the Digital Banking license issued by Labuan Financial Services Authority in Malaysia and an international digital asset operator, announced a partnership with Bianjie, which is IRISnet’s Core team, and a Cosmos Core Contributor since genesis. As mentioned in an update shared with Crowdfund...
PERSONAL FINANCE
cryptonews.com

French Central Bank's Blockchain Bond Trial Brings First Results

French central bank Banque de France has disclosed the results of its experimental program to use central bank digital currency (CBDC) to exchange and settle tokenised government bonds, potentially paving the way for the technology’s rollout in the country’s debt market. Per the bank, the experiment confirmed that the blockchain...
MARKETS
#Financial Services#National Bank#Financial System#S A#Elrond Network#European#Twispay#Emi#Visa#Nyse#Mastercard#Ma#Blue Air#Ibans
diginomica.com

Low-code helps Romania’s oldest bank go digital

Bucharest-headquartered CEC Bank recently became the first bank in Romania to allow small businesses to create a new bank account entirely online, thanks to low-code development. CEC was established in 1864 and became one of Romania's dominant players with more than 1,000 branches. However, in recent years the bank has...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Capital One Financial to acquire Edina health care investment bank

The Edina health care investment banking firm TripleTree will become part of Capital One under a deal announced Friday. Founded in 1997, the boutique firm has completed more than 200 investment deals, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and strategic advisory deals. TripleTree's head of investment banking, Justin Roth, will continue...
EDINA, MN
baybusinessnews.com

Level Four Acquires Harbor Financial Services

Harbor Financial Services, which has been in Mobile for more than 16 years, has been acquired by Level Four Group, LLC, a division of Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI), the companies announced. Level Four Group is a holding company for Level Four Financial, LLC, a registered broker dealer that offers financial services including wealth management and institutional services, including financial and estate planning, asset management, retirement plan services, insurance, institutional trading and business consulting. Marc Whitehead, who served as Harbor president, CEO and co-owner, is now a partner in Level Four Group and CRI and serves as chief financial officer of Level Four Group and president of Level Four Financial, which continues to operate at 11 Water Street in Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
thepaypers.com

Dock acquires Brazilian Banking-as-a-Service Provider BPP

Brazil-based fintech infrastructure provider Dock has announced the acquisition of BPP, a payment institution regulated by the Central Bank of Brazil that specializes in Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS). The acquisition, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, accelerates Dock’s full stack BaaS platform integrations and reinforces the product offering within Brazil’s...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Fund advisor presses EV startup Rivian on environment, human rights ahead of IPO

DETROIT (Reuters) -A union-affiliated pension fund advisor said it is pressing Rivian on human rights and environment concerns in the electric vehicle startup's battery supply chain ahead of its expected blockbuster initial public offering. SOC Investment Group, in a letter sent Wednesday to Rivian board member Rose Marcario, called on...
BUSINESS
investing.com

PayPal Reported to Be Exploring Pinterest Acquisition

Investing.com — PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL )is exploring a potential acquisition of Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS ), according to a report by Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Pinterest shares jumped 12% after the report. PayPal shares fell 3%. California-based payments giant PayPal recently approached social media...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Geekco Technologies Corp (GKO)

Geekco Technologies (GKOTF) has appointed Nadira Hajjar as interim Chief Executive Officer.Former CEO Érik Giasson is stepping down to pursue other professional challenges. Geekco Technologies Corporation develops and operates mobile application in Canada. It offers FlipNpik, a mobile application for social networking. The company is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Australia's first non-financial services CDR use case launches

Australia’s first non-financial services use case of the Consumer Data Right (CDR) has launched. The new service leverages card purchase data and cutting-edge data-matching AI technology to alert consumers if they have visited a COVID exposure site. It is an example of using Open Banking and using data for good.
AUSTRALIA
AFP

Troubled developer Evergrande to resume trading, warns of financial obligations

Chinese developer Evergrande will resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, it said in a filing, adding that a deal to sell a stake in its property services arm had fallen through. A deal -- worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion) -- to sell a 50.1 percent stake in its property services arm had fallen through, it added in a separate statement.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Black Tusk Resources Inc (TUSK)

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Black Tusk Resources Inc TUSK.CD : * BLACK TUSK RESOURCES INC. ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CLUSTER PROJECT IN QUEBEC. Black Tusk Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and palladium deposits. The company’s flagship project is the McKenzie East Gold project that comprise 43 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,656 hectares located in the Val d'Or, Quebec. Black Tusk Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CANN)

May 5 (Reuters) - Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp CANN.CD :* HERITAGE CANNABIS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ARTHROCBD IN THE UNITED STATES. April 7 (Reuters) - Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp CANN.CD :* HERITAGE CANNABIS SET TO INITIATE U.S. PRODUCT LAUNCH THROUGH RELATIONSHIP WITH MERIDA CAPITAL HOLDINGS. March 23 (Reuters) - Heritage Cannabis...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Treasury Committee asks questions of FCA over NatWest money laundering case

An influential group of MPs has written to the financial watchdog over its investigation into money laundering at NatWest Treasury Committee chair Mel Stride has asked Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) boss Nikhil Rathi to explain why it took five years to secure a prosecution against the bank.Earlier this month NatWest admitted three counts of failing to properly monitor £365 million deposited into a customer’s account, making it the first financial institution to face criminal prosecution under anti-money laundering laws in the UK.Mr Stride said: “I am interested in better understanding the reasons why it has taken five years after the...
ECONOMY

