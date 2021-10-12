CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police say argument during Alabama-Texas A&M game over better team led to fatal shooting

By Des Bieler
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn argument during Saturday night's Alabama-Texas A&M game about which team is better led to a fatal shooting, according to police in Bessemer, Ala. The argument late in the game between two men escalated to an altercation and caused a Bessemer homeowner to tell them to leave (via al.com). The two men went outside while the game was still being played, per police. Shots were then fired, striking one of them several times in the torso (via the AP).

Alabama vs. Texas A&M argument sparks deadly encounter in Alabama

A verbal argument over the Saturday night game between Alabama and Texas A&M game led to a deadly shooting in Bessemer, Alabama. In the final minutes of the game, Bessemer police were called when two men got into a dispute over the contest. The disagreement was over who the better team was. The two men were watching the game at another homeowner’s house and were asked to leave.
