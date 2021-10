The official Youtube channel for Atlus Japan has shared the 141st Daily Demon video for the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V. This entry highlights Adramelech, the president of the demons’ senate. Additionally, he is also said to be the supervisor of Satan’s wardrobe, which is undoubtedly a unique position, to say the least. He can alter his appearance to the form of a peacock as well.

