Gen Z job seekers are finding careers and building work relationships in a whole new way

I once had a job where every day, I’d get a list of what needed to be done. The list was always longer than was humanly possible to achieve. At first it seemed like a Sisyphean struggle. I was trapped in a limbo where no matter how solid my morning routine, no matter how hard I worked or what my intentions were, I could never tick all the to-do boxes. Over time, to the benefit of my mental health, I learned some things on the list could get pushed to “tomorrow,” which eventually became “when there’s time” and then inevitably some things would fall off the list altogether.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO