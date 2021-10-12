CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Gen Z job seekers are finding careers and building work relationships in a whole new way

By Lydia Dishman
Fast Company
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s a mere eight years away, yet the way these young professionals are already interacting with employers is going to change the workplace even more quickly. Handshake, the platform that connects students and employers, surveyed over 1,200 alumni and soon-to-be graduates as well as analyzed more than 2 million connections this year. The research reveals that this group is approaching networking and job seeking much more virtually than ever before—a trend that the company says has been kicked into high gear by the pandemic. COVID-19 notwithstanding, Gen Z is not only optimistic but quite ready to toss out the playbook and write their own ticket to career opportunity.

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Job seekers are looking for the perfect match

Job seekers typically zero in on the basics of pay, benefits, and work-life balance. But wise ones will focus on the most important step of the process: making sure their prospective employer is a suitable workplace culture match. Despite the allure of perks, research shows perks don’t result in long-term...
JOBS
prweek.com

The new workforce: What Gen Z wants from employers

Gen Z has been uniquely affected by the uncertainty of remote learning and job-searching during the pandemic. However, there have been silver linings, such as being able to connect with a more diverse group of professionals globally, according to Paisley Haddad, a May 2021 graduate of Marist College and host of the Queen of Comm Podcast.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Summit Daily News

Toby Babich: Working to build relationships and assess the achievement gap

I would like to thank our students, parents, teachers, Summit School District elected leaders and staff for their commitment and dedication during the chaotic environment we have experienced over the past two years. Thank you for your efforts in assisting our kids to successfully navigate through an unprecedented and difficult period.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Handshake#Fast Company
VISTA.Today

Career Corner: New Anything-But-Normal Rules for Job Seekers

Male indian hr, recruiter or employer holding cv having online virtual job interview meeting with african candidate on video call. Distance remote recruitment conference chat. Over shoulder view. (Male indian hr, recruiter or employer holding cv havin. If you are job hunting right now you probably assumed that your work-life...
JOBS
Business Insider

Remote work can take a toll on company culture — here are 7 ways to strengthen your work relationships

Remote work has changed workplace dynamics, both between coworkers and with customers. Fostering team engagement and customer satisfaction is even more important to companies' long-term success. Leaders should extend virtual company culture, balance flexibility and practicality, and reward productivity. Even before the recent COVID-19 pandemic when more people began working...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fast Company

These unwritten rules of work are what set high achievers apart

Everyone brings capability and intelligence to their jobs, some professionals seem to play that capability better than others. They’re the indispensable colleagues who can be counted on in critical situations and who uplift an entire team. These people develop a reputation as the impact players within an organization and receive a constant stream of new and bigger opportunities. Their impact on a team and across an organization is obvious, but it hasn’t always been clear what makes these professional different from their peers.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

Finding New Ways to Achieve Wellness at Work or From Home

Mental health, over the past year and a half, has undeniably come to the forefront of household conversations – and rightly so. During the pandemic, 4 in 10 adults have reported symptoms of anxiety – up from 1 in 10 adults the previous year. But one’s well-being isn’t limited to their at home performance.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Fast Company

5 ways coming out helped me build my dream career

My coming out story is sheepish at best. On a crisp autumn evening in 2005, I quietly toggled the “interested in” detail on my Facebook profile to say “men,” and that was that. (This was four years before the like button was invented, mind you; Facebook was refreshingly boring back then). I found it easier to start college fresh as an out gay man and then tie up all the loose ends later at home, but the eventual eye-to-eye admissions to my family were terrifying nonetheless.
SOCIETY
Fast Company

To stay focused on your work, create a to-do list. Then burn it

I once had a job where every day, I’d get a list of what needed to be done. The list was always longer than was humanly possible to achieve. At first it seemed like a Sisyphean struggle. I was trapped in a limbo where no matter how solid my morning routine, no matter how hard I worked or what my intentions were, I could never tick all the to-do boxes. Over time, to the benefit of my mental health, I learned some things on the list could get pushed to “tomorrow,” which eventually became “when there’s time” and then inevitably some things would fall off the list altogether.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fast Company

Tired of burnout? These 10 companies have the best work-life balance

Burnout is fast becoming the next global health crisis as multiple reports chronicle the disturbing trend that’s partially a byproduct of remote work blurring lines between labor and life. On Glassdoor, mentions of “mental health” increased 100%, and “burnout” rose 143% since the beginning of the pandemic. Glassdoor’s analysts examined...
RETAIL
Fast Company

How to help employees feel more secure voicing DEI concerns

Companies have long been talking about the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DEI. And, since the summer of 2020, when George Floyd’s murder sparked protests nationwide and internationally, those very same organizations have made public proclamations about their commitment to create welcoming cultures where people can feel free to bring their authentic selves to work.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Why doing too much is killing your passion for work

It’s late Friday evening when I’m on a Zoom call with Jamie, an ambitious young entrepreneur I’ve been mentoring for the past year. He’s going on about his latest venture and the rapid growth his new company has seen in just a few short months. “That’s wonderful news,” I tell him. “But remember to pace yourself.”
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
azpm.org

Employers struggle to find staff while job seekers get better offers

Arizona’s unemployment rate is still higher than it was before the pandemic. Even so, employers report it’s still hard to fill jobs. That is changing the hiring process and giving many job seekers the upper hand. Amanda Wiggins and her family moved to Marana from Florida for her husband’s work...
TUCSON, AZ
WKYT 27

New Resource, KYJobs, Connects Employers and Local Job Seekers

Sponsored - Looking for work? Or, are you in need of reliable employees? WKYT is here to help!. Whether you’re a business in need of great employees or are an individual looking for a career WKYT.com/KYJobs is the place to go. Many of Kentucky’s leading companies are searching for reliable...
JOBS
widener.edu

New SBA Career Day Builds Connections Between Students, Employers, and Jobs

Gaining industry-level experience in the field as an undergraduate is a hallmark of the Widener student experience. Through faculty mentorships and personalized degree plans, students build tracks to their dream careers. Along the way, they have access to unique opportunities, like the School of Business Administration’s (SBA) new Career Day,...
CHESTER, PA
Fast Company

15 ways a CEO can build a personal online reputation that boosts their business

With more communication channels than ever available for free, right at our fingertips, there are plenty of options for a CEO to broadcast their business. However, as quick and simple as it can be to talk up your business online through your business and personal social media accounts, it’s just as easy to make the wrong move—one that can hurt your company’s reputation. Indeed, a CEO’s reputation can affect how people view their business.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy