Football

Falcons Fall To Silver Lake

By mindencourier
themindencourier.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilcox-Hildreth fell at Silver Lake (Bladen/Roseland) on October 8 as the Mustangs defeated the Falcons 67-12. W-H drops to 2-4 and next hosts Harvard (1-5) in the final home contest of the season. Silver Lake jumps to 5-1. The Mustangs led 14-6 after the first period. They scored on two...

themindencourier.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Lake#American Football#Falcons Fall#Mustangs#W H#Harvard
