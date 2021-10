I'm starting to feel like a broken record at this point - it was another b-e-a-utiful day across the Tri-State. Afternoon highs peaked in the mid to upper 70s area-wide with an ample supply of sunshine and southerly winds to boot. We are however, tracking an inbound cold front that is expected to leave residents of the Ohio Valley wearing slightly thicker sweatshirts as we head into the weekend. After seeing temperatures around 70° by dinnertime, we'll bounce down to 65° by 10PM. It's after that point that we begin to see increasing cloud cover spread across the region, followed shortly thereafter by scattered rain showers. Fortunately, the rainfall will be isolated at best and only linger overnight and early Thursday morning. The last of the rain should exit east of the Tri-State by 9AM.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO