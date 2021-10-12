CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Peter Andre to help daughter Princess launch pop career

femalefirst.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Andre has revealed that his talented 14-year-old daughter Princess wants to become a pop star. Peter Andre wants to make his daughter Princess a pop star. The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker has revealed that his 14-year-old daughter - whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price - wants to follow the same path he did into the music business but he will not let her launch a pop career proper until she is at least 16.

www.femalefirst.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Peter Andre's son Theo follows in father's footsteps in hilarious video

Peter Andre is a doting father to four children, and as any parent knows sometimes their kids pick up some slightly unusual hobbies. On Wednesday, the 48-year-old shared an adorable clip from his home gym where Theo was using an elliptical cross trainer all while wearing the sweetest pair of space-themed pyjamas and a white cap. The four-year-old looked to be in his element as he used the machine to its full potential, and Peter sound-tracked the clip to the main theme from the Rocky movies – which was fitting considering that part of the machine almost resembled a red pair of boxing gloves.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Peter Andre admits he 'doesn't sleep' worrying about son Junior

Peter Andre is every inch the doting dad, made evident from his public adoration for his four children Junior, 16, Princess, 14, Amelia, seven and little Theo, four. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Peter revealed how he handled a "bittersweet lockdown" while wife Emily Andre was on the NHS frontline, and how he's teaching Junior and Princess to ignore online trolls.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Andre
Person
Katie Price
AOL Corp

Britney Spears shares a rare glimpse into the lives of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15

Britney Spears is sharing rare insight into the lives of her teen sons. Sean Preston and Jayden James — the boys she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — turned 16 and 15 respectively earlier this month. Now back on Instagram, the pop star revealed how she celebrated their birthdays as well as some tidbits about their lives, making a point not to overshare.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
toofab.com

Morgan Willett Claims She Was Cheated On Amid Johnny Bananas Breakup

She didn't mention Johnny by name, but referred to "the person I truly loved more than anything" in her post. "The Challenge" star Morgan Willett opened up about her emotions amid her split from boyfriend of two years Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio. In a lengthy post shared to her Instagram Story...
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Megan Fox Is Launching The Ultimate Pop-Punk Collection With Boohoo

After teasing the upcoming collaboration on Instagram earlier this week, actress and pop-punk baddie Megan Fox is finally launching her first-ever fashion collaboration with online retailer boohoo. Fox teamed up with her wardrobe stylist Maeve Reilly for the new collection, who also just released her very own collab with Nasty...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Business#Into The Music#Columbia Records#Rebelrecs#Columbiauk
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Amelia Hamlin Just Opened Up About Her Split From Scott Disick--And She Did Not Hold Back!

Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick may have just called off their nearly year-long romance earlier this month, but the 20-year-old model is already opening up about the split on social media. The breakup came after Disick was embroiled in controversy after making nasty comments about his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and her new beau Travis Barker engaging in PDA around Italy when he slid into another Kardashian ex, Younes Bendjima’s DM’s. However, while the split was reportedly not caused by this incident, Hamlin was said to be the one that called for the ending of their relationship, and is now speaking her mind.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Jenna Johnson Confesses It’s Tough to Keep the Romance Alive With Val Chmerkovskiy During ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Love in the ballroom! Jenna Johnson opened up about how difficult it is to balance her marriage to Val Chmerkovskiy while competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. “It was a challenge for us to find a good balance of work life and home life because we were constantly talking about work, and this was a few years ago and so we really pushed ourselves to finish work at the door, come home and just be humans, just be a married couple,” Johnson, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 6. “Obviously, [this] season [it] has been a little bit easier to do that because we can’t live together because of COVID.”
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Madonna praises Billie Eilish for embracing her sexuality: “we still live in a very sexist world”

Madonna, never one to shy away from embracing divine female sensuality, has sung the praises of Billie Eilish and her style evolution. In March, Billie Eilish unveiled her dramatic aesthetic transformation; ditching her signature toxic green and black dye job for bleach blonde bombshell locks; the baggy, androgynous streetwear for form-fitting, old school glamour corsets.
MUSIC
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy