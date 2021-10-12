Peter Andre to help daughter Princess launch pop career
Peter Andre has revealed that his talented 14-year-old daughter Princess wants to become a pop star. Peter Andre wants to make his daughter Princess a pop star. The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker has revealed that his 14-year-old daughter - whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price - wants to follow the same path he did into the music business but he will not let her launch a pop career proper until she is at least 16.www.femalefirst.co.uk
Comments / 0