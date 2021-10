Adele has stunned on the cover of ‘Vogue’ after five years out of the spotlight. The singer also opened up about her dramatic weight loss in a candid interview. Adele fans are rejoicing because the British beauty finally has new music on the horizon! The 33-year-old chart topper made a triumphant return to the limelight when she revealed on October 7 that she’s the cover star of Vogue‘s November issues. Adele looked drop dead gorgeous on both the British and American magazines, after five years away from the spotlight. She also got candid when speaking to the outlet about her 100 pound weight loss.

