CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Digital gender gap prompts $1tn GDP loss for developing countries

By Angelica Mari
Computer Weekly
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLow and lower-middle income countries across the world have lost an estimated $1tn in gross domestic product (GDP) in the past decade, as women are disproportionately excluded from the digital economy, new research has found. According to research carried out by the World Wide Web Foundation and the Alliance for...

www.computerweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
devops.com

Closing the Education Gap for IoT Developers

The most common thing I hear from developers who are building internet of things (IoT) solutions is: It isn’t easy. And it’s not. Not because of a lack of skill—the developers I interact with are incredibly talented. There’s also no shortage of technologies to choose from for deploying an IoT solution. The challenge often comes down to a gap in available educational materials and learning support when in the development phase.
COMPUTERS
UN News Centre

Girlpower from Tajikistan to Costa Rica, helps narrow gender gap online

A marked global gender gap in terms of internet use continues to grow, but from Syria to Costa Rica, girls are increasingly pushing back to try and narrow the gap. The gender gap for online users has widened from 11 per cent in 2013 to 17 per cent in 2019, and in the world’s least developed countries, it reaches 43 per cent.
Credit Union Times

CU Membership Growth & Gender Gaps: Survey Results Are In

Better data reporting and improved supervision led to a tremendous jump in the number of credit union members across the globe. New numbers released Wednesday, in the WOCCU 2020 Statistical Report, found a 29% year-over-year increase in international credit union membership. According to WOCCU, the jump appeared to be attributed to more accurate data reporting in India.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Gross Domestic Product#Gender#Economic Development#Digital Economy#The Web Foundation#Itu
accountingtoday.com

U.S. nears deals with countries on eliminating digital taxes

The Biden administration said it’s close to securing agreements from a number of countries on withdrawing their so-called digital service taxes, further clearing the path to a new global tax regime and avoiding a potentially damaging set of trade spats. U.S. Treasury Department officials, speaking on a call with reporters...
U.S. POLITICS
World Bank Blogs

Ensuring a Strong Recovery for Developing Countries

The global economy is experiencing an uneven recovery, with the risk that it will worsen inequality and leave low- and middle-income countries behind. The path of the COVID-19 pandemic remains uncertain, with obstacles to vaccination in many countries. Developing economies face challenges that could slow their recovery for years to come. To help, the World Bank Group has mounted the largest crisis response in its history, and it is uniquely positioned to help ensure that all countries can participate in a green, resilient, and inclusive return to stability and growth.
BUSINESS
Computer Weekly

Why is API (management) complexity so complex?

In the UK, the weather has ‘turned’ (as they say) and the end-of-year holidays period is already showing itself i.e. the shopping channel is flogging sparkly Christmas lights and the mince pies are in the shops. Self-styled API management specialist Axway has suggested that amid growing IT complexity, enterprises around...
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

Ensuring insurance against data bias

We need insurance against data bias, particularly (obviously) in the world of Machine Learning (ML) as it feeds out Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems. Aiming to address this fight is Synthesized, a DataOps platform that has offered insurance businesses a way to discover unhelpful bias within their data which, if mitigated, could make quotes, claims and premiums fairer.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Philippines
Computer Weekly

APAC organisations warm to zero trust

Awareness of zero-trust security is growing in Asia-Pacific, with two-thirds of organisations in the region having implemented a zero-trust strategy, a new study has found. Of those that have not done so, 58% said they will be implementing a zero-trust strategy in the next 12 months, according to a Cloudflare study involving 1,000 IT and cyber security decision-makers across Australia, India, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Vital Signs: slower Chinese economic growth inevitable without internal reform

China’s economic momentum is slowing. Official figures published this week show GDP growth in the last quarter came in at annual rate of “just” 4.9%. This compares with 7.9% annualised GDP growth for the previous quarter. I say “just” because the last time the Australian economy grew this fast was — checks notes – 80 or so years ago. So China’s economic growth may have slowed, but it’s not slow. A number of supply disruptions have caused the drop. Industrial production such as steel making has been hit by power outages. Other parts of Chinese industry such as the automotive sector...
ECONOMY
AFP

Mideast economy recovering but social unrest on the rise: IMF

The Middle East and North Africa are on track for recovery, but rising social unrest and increasing inequities threaten the "fragile" progress of low-income economies, the IMF said on Tuesday. The MENA region, which includes Arab countries and Iran, saw real GDP growth shrink by 3.2 percent in 2020 due to weak oil prices and sweeping lockdowns to halt the spread of the coronavirus. But with rapid vaccination campaigns, especially in oil-rich Gulf nations, the International Monetary Fund predicted gross domestic product growth would rise to 4.1 percent this year, up 0.1 of a percentage point from its last projection in April. "The region is going through recovery in 2021. Since the beginning of the year, we see progress in the economic performance," said Jihad Azour, director for the Middle East and Central Asia at the IMF, adding recovery is not the same in all countries.
BUSINESS
AFP

New Zealand to make banks report climate impact

New Zealand passed a law Thursday forcing banks to reveal the impact of their investments on climate change, describing it as a world-first move to make the financial sector's environmental record more transparent. Climate Change Minister James Shaw said the law meant banks, insurance companies and investment firms would make mandatory disclosures about their portfolios' global warming record from next year.
ENVIRONMENT
spglobal.com

UK high street banks fail to make significant progress on gender pay gap

NatWest Group PLC CEO Alison Rose may be the first woman to lead a major U.K. bank, but female staff at the lender's high street bank division still earn a third less than their male colleagues. Figures provided by the state-owned bank to the government's gender pay gap survey, delayed...
mixmag.net

​Major UK music companies report average gender pay gap of over 25%

As of April last year, six of the largest music companies in the UK reported an average gender pay gap of over 25% amongst employees. Universal Music, Warner Music, Sony Music, Apple and Live Nation each reported gaps in their pay dispersion, with some much higher than others. Each year,...
MUSIC
Computer Weekly

Plume raises $300m to develop communications services with AI

In a financial round that the company says will bring its valuation to $2.6bn, with $697m raised to date, Plume has announced a $300m Series F minority equity funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The personalised communications services provider says the investment will continue to drive research and...
TECHNOLOGY
kinyradio.com

Wage gender gap explored by Alaska Economic Trends

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The gender wage gap in Alaska has improved although a disparity still exists. That subject is the featured article in the October edition of Alaska Economic Trends published by the State Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Economist Karienne Wiebold of the department's Research and Analysis...
beckershospitalreview.com

Quotas aren't solution to Nobel Prize gender gap, leader says

The Nobel Prizes have an issue with gender, with only 58 women ever being awarded the honor compared to 876 men. The head of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has ruled out using quotas to address the inequality, The Washington Post reported Oct. 12. Goran Hansson, MD, PhD, the...
SOCIETY
Antelope Valley Press

Gender gap emerges in Africa’s vaccines

SARE GIBEL, Gambia (AP) — The health outreach workers who drove past Lama Mballow’s village with a megaphone handed out T-shirts emblazoned with the words: “I GOT MY COVID-19 VACCINE!”. By then, the women in Sare Gibel already had heard the rumors on social media: The vaccines could make your...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Birmingham Star

UN calls for gender equality for long-term development of Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 16 (ANI): Deputy Representative for UN Women in Afghanistan Alison Davidian has called for gender equality for long-term development and lasting peace in the country. In her recent article Davidian said that gender equality is crucial for future development, lasting peace, and for creating a vibrant economy...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy