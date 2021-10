When the NBA’s 2021-22 schedule was released in August, Willie Green immediately took note of the first line on his team’s docket: Oct. 20, Philadelphia at New Orleans. The schedulemaker probably didn’t have this in mind, but it meant Green’s official debut as an NBA head coach with the Pelicans would come against the 76ers, for whom he played the first seven seasons of his pro career.

