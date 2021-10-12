CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambria County, PA

Cambria County officials give update on recent deadly fires, discuss safety

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
WTAJ
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w7lYh_0cOq9u7x00

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County coroner provided details Tuesday morning about two deadly fires in Johnstown that claimed the lives of three people.

In a press conference, Coroner Jeff Lees along with Johnstown Fire Chief Robert Statler shared DNA test results that helped identify a child and a teenager who were both found dead in a house fire along Highland Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Child, teen killed in Johnstown house fire

Lees stated that Zyver Gaines, 8, and Nakiya Success, 15 both succumbed to toxic smoke and gas inhalation. Gaines was reportedly found on the home’s second floor that had partially collapsed. He was pronounced dead at 3:50 a.m.

Emergency crews later found Success on the first floor after she was initially missing due to the roof and second floor of the home collapsing. Lees said she sustained fourth-degree burns over 100% of body. Both deaths were ruled accidental.

“Very difficult scene for our first responders to work,” Lees said. “There’s nothing worse in life than to lose a loved one. When we’re talking about children, it raises the emotional level that the first responders have to go through.”

Woman found dead in Sunday night apartment fire in Johnstown

Lees then provided details regarding a woman who was found dead in a fire that occurred at the Connor Towers along Vine Street on Sunday, Oct. 10. A 73-year-old woman, who has yet to be identified was reportedly found on the 5th floor of the 13-story apartment complex.

Firefighters were called before 7:30 p.m. for a reported smell of smoke at the building. After arriving on scene, they were directed to the 5th floor where they discovered the woman on her couch in her apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled to occur Tuesday morning to determine the cause of death and to positively identify the woman using dental records, according to Lees. The fire has been ruled accidental.

“This is our fifth fatal fire for the year,” Lees said. “It’s the highest that we have seen here in Cambria County in 16 years. All five of these fires have been in the City of Johnstown.”

One person injured in early morning house fire in Johnstown

Fire Chief Statler highlighted the alarming increase of accidental fires in the city and stated that many older residences in the city may have faulty or outdated wiring or furnaces that could become a fire hazard. Statler added that smoke created by fires can be toxic depending on what is burning.

“The materials that are burning now compared to 20 or 30 years ago are synthetics and stuff that burn a lot faster and a lot hotter,” Statler said. “So that’s what is actually causing the deaths in a lot of these patients. The smoke gets them before they are able to get out of the house and before we’re actually able to get on scene.”

Both Lees and Statler stressed the importance of having a working smoke detector and a proper fire escape plan.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Lock your doors: Police warn residents after several break-ins

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police in Cambria County are warning residents of Conemaugh Township to make sure that vehicles and homes are locked after numerous break-ins were reported overnight. According to a Facebook post from Conemaugh Township, Cambria County Police, multiple break-ins overnight from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20 were reported from the Skyline Drive, […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone woman, Johnstown man killed in head-on crash

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman and a Johnstown man were killed early Tuesday morning in a head on crash with each other in Indiana County, the coroner confirmed. According to the police report, 22-year-old Dorian Caton, of Johnstown, and 33-year-old Cassandra Jones, of Tyrone, were traveling in opposite directions on Route 56 […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
County
Cambria County, PA
Johnstown, PA
Government
Cambria County, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Cambria County, PA
Crime & Safety
Cambria County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Johnstown, PA
Accidents
Johnstown, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Police: Drunk New Jersey man breaks into Johnstown home, assaults girl

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man from New Jersey was arrested Saturday after police were told he broke into a home while drunk, assaulted a girl and caused damage to the property. Tarice Boyd, 33, was arraigned on burglary, criminal mischief, simple assault and public drunkenness charges stemming from an incident that occurred Oct. […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Woman flown to hospital after I-80 crash dies from injuries

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was flown to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash off of Interstate 80. State police said the tractor-trailer was on Route 53 and changed lanes to merge onto I-80 and didn’t notice the Cadillac the 62-year-old woman was driving and ended up striking her. The woman was flown […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Philadelphia men arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of Johnstown hotel

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are behind bars after officials were told they were selling suspected cocaine out of Econo Lodge in downtown Johnstown. On Oct. 18, Johnstown police received a tip that 20-year-old Blessen “Bless” Sesay and 21-year-old Emmanuel Samuel just arrived in the area and were allegedly selling drugs out of […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Weather#Fire Hazard#House Fire#Accident#Nakiya Success
WTAJ

Philadelphia man faces drug charges in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man faces drug-related charges after police found drugs on his person and in his bags when he was arrested for disorderly conduct in Johnstown. Arnold Miller, 40, was arrested on Oct. 17 after police found him standing in the street on Coleman Avenue and yelling at a woman. Miller […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man accused of stealing ATV

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man faces charges after he allegedly stole a four-wheeler from outside of a residence. Bryce Graham, 22, faces felony counts of theft by unlawful taking. Police were called on the morning of Oct. 19 when a resident said her four-wheeler under her steps was missing. The resident said the […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Centre County woman faces murder charges in stabbing from April

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County woman has been charged with third-degree murder for the stabbing death of a man in April. Brittany Guisewhite, 28, is accused of stabbing Robert W. Farwell of Haines Township on April 8. He died at Mount Nittany Medical Center from his injuries. A coroner’s report said Farwell […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

State Police collect over $25 million in illegal drugs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have seized over $25 million in illegal drugs in the third quarter of 2021, from July to September. Troopers confiscated $25,060,709 worth of drugs in total. This includes cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs. The full breakdown is below: Drug Total Seized Total Value of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Charges unlikely for riders who saw Philadelphia train rape

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors pursuing the case against a man accused of raping a woman on a commuter train last week don’t anticipate charging fellow passengers for not intervening, a spokesperson for the suburban Philadelphia district attorney said. “It’s still an open investigation, but there is no expectation at this time that we will charge […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Huntingdon Borough swears in new police chief

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Huntingdon had a monumental evening at their council meeting Tuesday, presenting officers to a higher rank, and swearing in a new chief of police. Charles Streightiff was sworn in as the new chief before his wife and children, the council, parents, in-laws, and, most importantly, his department. Streightiff has been […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

Wolf Administration promoting Teen Driver Safety Week

HARRISBURG (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Tuesday, representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), State Police and the Department of Education began their campaign to promote Teen Driver Safety Week. The week is nationally recognized from Oct. 17-23. “We can all do our part to make highways safer by working together to help new drivers gain […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County District Attorney faces new charges, waived preliminary hearing

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Somerset County District Attorney, Jeffrey Thomas, has waived his preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon but is now facing two new charges, according to the Attorney General’s Office. The new charges of sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault were added onto the case, according to Senior Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schultz. Thomas […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Ex-Hollidaysburg firefighter sentenced for $1.5 million use of FEMA funds

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man was sentenced in federal court on his conviction of conversion of government funds and filing false tax refunds. In 2020, former Hollidaysburg volunteer firefighter, Benjamin Rhine, was accused of embezzling federally-funded grant money through FEMA. The grant money had been provided to the Allegheny Mountain Firefighter Initiative […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Local counties receive millions in grants, loans for drinking water projects

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced the investment of $186 million for 33 drinking water, wastewater and non-point source projects across 20 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). “The investments made today in our clean water systems and community infrastructure continue to underscore the work that remains to eradicate legacy contaminants […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

1K+
Followers
834
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy