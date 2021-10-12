Disagreement over columnist Barr's opinion

Each morning I make it my business to go to the Square or Publix to buy a newspaper. It is the choice I've made despite the availability of other ways to get my puzzles. Anyway, I do read the editorials most times and continue to be in awe of columnist Bob Barr's opinions, hoping against all hope that my local friends, neighbors and countrymen do not agree with his astounding accusations. Anyone who can rationalize that the Jan. 6 attacks were anything but crimes against our Congress, but most importantly our police force, is not seeing the truth. You are intelligent people but it breaks my heart to believe that this abomination is anything but a form of terrorism.