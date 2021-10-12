Connecting the Stories of the Past in Art

“Who Is the Bad Art Friend?,” a nearly ten-thousand-word feature by Robert Kolker in this week’s New York Times Magazine, describes the escalation of a feud between two writers, Dawn Dorland and Sonya Larson. If you use the Internet more than occasionally, you have probably spent recent days locked feverishly in the discourse that the piece has inspired. For everyone else, here’s a quick primer. In 2015, Dorland decided to donate her kidney (the gift was nondirected, so it had no specified recipient) and created a private Facebook group to update well-wishers on her progress. The group included Larson, along with several other writers Dorland had met at GrubStreet, a Boston writers’ center. A month later, noticing that Larson hadn’t acknowledged her decision or otherwise participated in the Facebook group, Dorland sent her a message, initiating a short correspondence. A year or so after that, Dorland was taken aback to learn, from a third party, that Larson had written a short story about a kidney donation. What’s more, Larson had pulled lines from a letter Dorland had shared, on Facebook, in which she addresses the unknown recipient of her kidney. Dorland claimed plagiarism; Larson made revisions. The ensuing drama, replete with lawsuits and subpoenaed group-text messages, is a fascinatingly tangled version of an old story about the ethics of artistic appropriation.

