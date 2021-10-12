CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Connecting the Stories of the Past in Art

By Rob Phelps
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you walk into the new exhibition at the Koppelman Gallery, the hushed tone and the objects on display create an almost spiritual presence. That’s entirely on purpose: the Armenian liturgical textiles are a reminder of a religiously based civilization that faced erasure but tenaciously survives. Shimmering with semiprecious stones,...

The stories behind the art on my (and your) walls

From my desk, I can see a cloudy blue sky. Below it, the Catskills in autumn — lavender mountains and an empty stretch of road beside the water. Lower down, a spoonbill contemplates the water below him. Maybe he’s looking for a fish. Some distance away, unfazed by the incongruous...
VISUAL ART
The New Yorker

The Short Story at the Center of the “Bad Art Friend” Saga

“Who Is the Bad Art Friend?,” a nearly ten-thousand-word feature by Robert Kolker in this week’s New York Times Magazine, describes the escalation of a feud between two writers, Dawn Dorland and Sonya Larson. If you use the Internet more than occasionally, you have probably spent recent days locked feverishly in the discourse that the piece has inspired. For everyone else, here’s a quick primer. In 2015, Dorland decided to donate her kidney (the gift was nondirected, so it had no specified recipient) and created a private Facebook group to update well-wishers on her progress. The group included Larson, along with several other writers Dorland had met at GrubStreet, a Boston writers’ center. A month later, noticing that Larson hadn’t acknowledged her decision or otherwise participated in the Facebook group, Dorland sent her a message, initiating a short correspondence. A year or so after that, Dorland was taken aback to learn, from a third party, that Larson had written a short story about a kidney donation. What’s more, Larson had pulled lines from a letter Dorland had shared, on Facebook, in which she addresses the unknown recipient of her kidney. Dorland claimed plagiarism; Larson made revisions. The ensuing drama, replete with lawsuits and subpoenaed group-text messages, is a fascinatingly tangled version of an old story about the ethics of artistic appropriation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lcctorch.com

Stories of the Past Meet Movements of the Future

Building 18 is getting a colorful facelift. Muralist Rachel Wolfe-Goldsmith’s newest piece is inspired by the late climate activist and Lakota historian LaDonna Brave Bull. Wolfe-Goldsmith said they met Brave Bull during Give Power’s solar program launch at the Standing Rock Reservation in July of 2019. Wolfe-Goldsmith pulls inspiration from a video she took of Brave Bull telling a story of the Cannonball River at the Standing Rock Reservation. Her arms waving with the wind, sharing her knowledge of the land with the listeners. She spoke about Lewis and Clark getting lost on the river and naming it “Cannonball” because of the great round sandstones at the end of the river. That story and video are the inspiration for the south wall of the painting which depicts LaDonna Brave Bull speaking between two wildly colorful environments.
EUGENE, OR
womanaroundtown.com

Afterlives: Recovering Lost Stories of Looted Art

I was prepared to be disappointed by the Afterlives exhibition at the Jewish Museum after it was savaged in a New York Times review by Jason Farago. However, while I agree with much of what Farago had to say — it’s a mish mash of a show – I still found the exhibition worthwhile for a number of reasons.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
southernct.edu

Navigating Arrival Stories through Art

What does it mean to be American? What stories do Americans tell themselves about their own American identities? Thuan Vu, professor of art at Southern, has two paintings in a new exhibition at the Katonah Museum of Art in Katonah, NY, that explores questions like these and more. Called Arrivals, the exhibition is curated by Heather Ewing and includes such artistic luminaries as Titus Kaphar, Kara Walker, Dorothea Lange, Ben Shahn, Cannupa Hanska Luger, Roger Shimomura, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, and many other talented artists.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Madison Daily Leader

Archives: Preserving documents to create connection with the past

The real takes precedence for most people, providing a more authentic and memorable experience. For historians and those who work with archives, the same can be said. “It’s a connection to our past,” said Julie Breu, executive director of the Lake County Museum, formerly known as the Smith-Zimmermann Museum, in Madison.
MUSEUMS
Smithonian

Exploring Latinx Stories in American Art

I get a burst of excitement every year during Hispanic Heritage Month. It’s the time on the calendar when the U.S. turns its attention to the rich achievements and cultural contributions of the Latinx community. Encompassing many different regions and cultures, the celebration is an opportunity to reflect on the shared experiences and honor the distinct roots that make up Latinx identity. During this time, we go deeper—beyond just great food and entertainment (though we certainly celebrate those things too)—and explore the scientific, economic, and artistic achievements, among others, that have made an indelible impression on the U.S.
VISUAL ART
ABQJournal

Exhibit uses art to reclaim stories and memories of place

With the pandemic still raging and election results still disputed, maps have acquired a central presence in our lives. They can establish borders or boundaries. They may distort to reflect the politics or agendas of their makers. Open at 516 ARTS, “Counter Mapping” seeks to map against the dominant power...
VISUAL ART
Kenosha News.com

Commentary from Dr. Art Cyr: The French connection

The government of France bitterly denounced Australia’s decision to purchase nuclear submarines from the United States and Britain. One byproduct is cancellation of a sale of French conventional subs to Canberra, the Australian capital. French outrage is not exactly justified. France stands out as a nationalist nation, with special insecurities....
WORLD
allthatsinteresting.com

Peruvian Pipeline Workers Unearth 800-Year-Old Mass Grave Containing Remains Of Eight People

Uncovered in the ancient city of Chilca, these bodies were buried with a wealth of funerary offerings, including food, shells, and a variety of musical instruments. While working on pipelines near the Peruvian capital of Lima, the natural gas company Calidda recently unearthed eight sets of ancient human remains. This 800-year-old mass grave contains the bodies of both adults and children as well as a wealth of funerary artifacts.
INDUSTRY
Outsider.com

Japanese WWII ‘Ghost Ships’ Emerge After Seismic Activity

This is a story for our history buff Outsiders. It involves the dozens of ships that sank during one of World War II’s most epic battles: the Battle of Iwo Jima. The day remains in history books as one of the most violent days in the history of the US Marines. The ships have been largely inaccessible since finding their doom, but that all just unexpectedly changed. The WWII ghost ships started re-appearing recently after seismic activity related to one of Japan’s most volatile volcanoes. For the geography nuts, that’s Mount Suribachi. Here’s what we know about this bizarre phenomenon.
MILITARY
Andrei Tapalaga

Why Was the Most Powerful Queen of Egypt Deleted From History?

The statue of Hatshepsut and a digital recreation of her faceArtstation/ Brian Cramer. Not much is known about Queen Hatshepsut, only that she was the most powerful woman during Ancient Egyptian times. Although she was the fifth pharaoh of the Eighteenth Dynasty of Egypt, her short life span was not very well written down, or at least that is what some historians think, whilst others have their suspicions that an alternating group from the time tried to delete her from history.
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inverse

Viking discovery changes history and supports ancient lore

Cosmic synergy, the concept of universal forces interacting and giving rise to a greater whole, is rare enough and fantastical enough to be the stuff of legends, not science. But consider this: In 992 A.D., there was a cosmic ray event, a moment where high-energy particles entered the atmosphere and collided with atoms, causing an upsurge in atmospheric carbon. Tree-rings collected worldwide and housed today in archives share a distinct radiocarbon signal linked to the ensuing solar storm.
SCIENCE
WGN TV

The final year of fear at Statesville Haunted Prison

The granddaddy of all the haunted houses in the Chicago area is calling it quits after 25 years. Statesville Haunted Prison has been voted one of Illinois’ best haunted houses for over 20 years. It’s also gotten national recognition by several outlets like the Travel Channel which voted it “Halloween Craziest” back in 2013. Touted as Illinois’ longest-running and most acclaimed haunted house, it has set the precedent on fear for haunted houses in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL

