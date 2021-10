Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb joins host Zoë Ruderman to share everything about her road to motherhood and adopting two baby girls on the emotional premiere episode of PEOPLE's "Me Becoming Mom." Hoda talks about the cancer treatments that left her unable to conceive, a divorce that blindsided her and the revelation she had walking down the street that she was meant to be a mom. She opens up about how terrified she was to tell her relatively new boyfriend she wanted to adopt—and how she was willing to walk away from the relationship if he didn’t share her dream.

