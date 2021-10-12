Jabra Elite 7 Pro Review

Jabra is out to change the game. Since it released its first true wireless (TWS) earphones way back in 2016, it’s been a major player in the space. For the last three years, it’s been refining the formula with the Elite 65t, Elite 75t, and Elite 85t. This year’s release is the biggest upgrade we’ve seen yet: The Elite 7 Pro takes what made its predecessors so popular and improves upon them, throwing out ideas that didn’t work, and going back to the drawing board on fundamental features like call quality. Coming to market at $199, they have the makings of a holiday-winning Christmas gift but have a few important considerations you should know before adding it to your cart.