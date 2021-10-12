EA Debates Madden 22's Bugginess As the Scouting Update Arrives At Last
EA is releasing a major Madden NFL 22 title update today, addressing many of the issues that have bedeviled the community over the past month. The update marks the release of the long-awaited scouting update, which comprehensively overhauls one of franchise mode’s key systems. The lengthy patch notes touch on almost every part of the game, from player likenesses to progression issues in Face of the Franchise.www.ign.com
