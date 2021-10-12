EA Debates Madden 22's Bugginess As the Scouting Update Arrives At Last

Madden NFL 22 has just released a new update and fans are crowding social media to see what tweaks have been implemented. On next-gen consoles, Scouting has been improved in Franchise mode. Along with that addition, The Yard now has a ranked mode too. Of course, EA has taken some time to add some new pass coverages, put some new gameplay abilities into the game, and tuned moment-to-moment gameplay. All of these changes go a long way in establishing the kind of realism that Madden fans enjoy when they boot up the game. The abilities in particular are a source of joy for a lot of players as they help the individual stars feel like their real-life counterparts. Check out the new abilities down below:

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO