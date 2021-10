Can’t peek through your hands when they’re on a controller. Beware — mild spoilers for The Last of Us and BioShock Infinite: Burial at Sea ahead!. It’s October, also known as the best month out of the year, so naturally I’m going to be talking about spooky stuff for my column for the next few weeks. First up, we’re talking about the horror genre as a whole, and specifically why I think games do horror better than film or TV.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO