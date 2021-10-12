CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois works to highlight grain bin safety ahead of the harvest season

By Staff Report
WTHI
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Pritzker administration in Illinois is highlighting grain bin safety this harvest season. Statistics showed last year, Illinois reported the most incidents involving agricultural confined spaces - like grain bins. Illinois reported the most grain-entrapment incidents. Labor officials said a worker standing in moving grain...

www.wthitv.com

WTHI

Ill. Governor urges eligible residents to get their COVID-19 booster

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is urging people to get their COVID-19 booster shots. In a Tuesday press conference, Pritzker announced his plan to roll out booster shots state-wide. Pritzker says anyone who is eligible to get a booster shot should get it. As of right...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

More than half of Illinois’ corn harvested

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – It is now halfway through October and farmers are deep into harvest season, but the Illinois Corn Growers Association said that there are still plenty of farmers who have a lot of work to do harvesting their crop. The most recent USDA report showed that a little more than half of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Prevent Accidents by Focusing on Safety During Busy Harvest Season

A long stretch of clear skies is great news for Illinois farmers who are busy clearing fields during the fall harvest. It also means they may be working long hours more days in a row, which can increase risks for burnout, injury, and stress. “Farmers are in the field a...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

SD harvest ahead under very dry conditions

October 18, 2021 By Will Robinson Filed Under: News, South Dakota. More than half of South Dakota corn has been harvested, as of Sunday, while 86% of soybeans have been harvested. Both are behind last year but well ahead of the average. Winter wheat planting is also ahead at 95%...
AGRICULTURE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Farmer and Driver Safety Tips for Harvest Season

- The onset of harvest season means increased farm equipment traffic sharing the road with other vehicles, as farmers move their heavy equipment from field to field. These specialized, heavy-duty vehicles are not as maneuverable as your average sedan, so it is important for the farm workers who operate them and the drivers who share the road to pay attention to some important safety tips."The most important thing a farmer can do during harvest season when they're transporting their equipment from field to field is to have a plan," said Curt Blades, senior vice president of agriculture services at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), an organization dedicated to supporting North America's manufacturers of construction and agricultural equipment.A recent study from the University of Iowa Great Plains Center for Agriculture found that roads with higher speed limits and roads with limited visibility, such as narrow, hilly, or curvy roads, have a higher instance of traffic accidents between motor vehicles and farm equipment. The study also found that approximately one-third of accidents occurred in urban zip codes. Given the size and nature of the agricultural equipment in use today, these accidents can cause serious injuries.Maximizing the safety of farmers in their equipment has long been a priority of AEM. This extends to keeping drivers on the road safe as well. So AEM would like to remind drivers and farmers of the following:- Be Aware. "Drivers should be aware that they may encounter farm equipment on rural roadways," Blades said. "If they see a flashing light on a piece of equipment, just slow down and give them space."- Be Predictable. "A farmer wants to know if you want to pass them," Blades continued. "If you can't see their mirrors, or inside the cab, they can't see you. You need to be predictable while driving and interacting with farm equipment."- Be Patient. "A farmer will have a good indication of when it is safe for you to pass and will move over to create a clearer passageway," Blades finished.AEM produces safety manuals for the industry that offer best practices for safe operation of off-road equipment. The manuals are available to purchase at.
AGRICULTURE
1011now.com

Nebraska ag start-up aims to keep farmers out of grain bins

AURORA, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a tragic reality in the world of farming: getting trapped or even dying while working in grain bins. It happens to dozens of people a year and a Nebraska agriculture start-up’s mission is to keep workers out of the bins entirely. Last year, Nebraska had...
NEBRASKA STATE
walls102.com

Grain bin safety emphasized this month

SPRINGFIELD – One of the most dangerous places on a farm are used most often this time of year, grain bins. Illinois has reported the most incidents involving agricultural confined spaces, including grain bins, in 2020. The state also had the most grain-entrapment cases – 10 – in 2020, as documented by the University of Purdue’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program. OSHA has a number of tips to help prevent tragedy, but those are sometimes overlooked by farmers.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Local Farmers Working on Fall Harvest

Farmers across the area are working on the harvest – and despite a summer drought, the yields have been looking pretty good. Steve Woeste farms north of Manchester, running a cow-calf operation with corn, soybeans and alfalfa. Tony Helmrichs, who farms west of Ryan, says the yields have been good...
MANCHESTER, IA
wjbc.com

Illinois farmers are closer to completing the harvest

There were 4.2 days suitable for field work during the week ending October 10, 2021. Statewide, the average temperature was 68.8 degrees, 12.2 above normal. Precipitation averaged 0.88 inches, 0.21 above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 4 percent very short, 17 percent short, 74 percent adequate, and 5 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 8 percent very short, 20 percent short, 71 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus. Corn harvested for grain reached 55 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 46 percent. Corn condition was rated 2 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 23 percent fair, 50 percent good, and 20 percent excellent. Soybeans turning color reached 97 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 96 percent. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 87 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 89 percent. Soybeans harvested reached 43 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 45 percent. Soybeans condition was rated 3 percent very poor, 6 percent poor, 20 percent fair, 49 percent good, and 22 percent excellent. Winter wheat planted reached 21 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 32 percent. Winter wheat emerged reached 7 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 8 percent.
ILLINOIS STATE
winonaradio.com

Agriculture Spotlighted as Harvest Season Continues

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce is asking residents to thank a farmer as the fall harvest season continues. Chamber President/CEO Christie Ransom says agriculture is the second largest industry in Minnesota. “Agriculture is a very large industry for our region and our state,” Ransom told KWNO. “[farmers]...
WINONA, MN
agrinews-pubs.com

5 grain cart maintenance checks for an efficient harvest

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa — Farmers can increase their opportunity for a smooth harvest by checking their grain carts for any required maintenance. Justin Render, product specialist with Kinze Manufacturing, recommends the following maintenance procedures to be sure that grain carts are in top operating condition when the combines begin to roll:
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Harvest running about a week ahead of normal in Iowa

October 12, 2021 By Mark Dorenkamp Filed Under: Crops, Iowa, News. Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture says unseasonably warm temperatures are helping crops dry down in the field. Commenting on USDA’s latest weekly crop update, Mike Naig says recent rains are also benefiting farmers by replenishing some subsoil moisture. Harvest is...
IOWA STATE
pontiacdailyleader.com

Emergence key as harvest season progresses in Central Illinois

One of the most important factors of the crop year is emergence, which means it is never too early to start thinking about the next season. As harvest is underway, it is a good time to examine conditions out in the field. “We really look at how big of an...
ILLINOIS STATE
Evening Star

Local fire departments participate in grain bin extrication training

KENDALLVILLE ― When farmers falls into a grain bin and the pool of shifting corn kernels and get trapped, it can become life-threatening emergency. In situations like those, firefighters need to know what to do to help farmers get out safely and quickly. That’s why local fire departments participated in...
KENDALLVILLE, IN
KELOLAND TV

An early start to harvest season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fall harvest is well underway for many area farmers. For Tim and David Ostrem, harvest season is the most rewarding time of the year. “I think when you bring the crop in at the end of the growing season and if the bins are full, great, but you know, just the feeling that you’ve accomplished something,” David Ostrem said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

