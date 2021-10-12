CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bad Bunny Comments On WWE WrestleMania 37 Match, How Many Times He Watched It Back

By Brandon Ewing
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatin hip-hop artist Bad Bunny was recently interviewed by Allure as he spoke about his WWE stint and his match at WrestleMania 37, which was well received by wrestlers and the WWE Universe, respectively. Bad Bunny also spoke about how many times he’s watched his match back since WrestleMania 37, saying he’s watched it at least a “hundred times”. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

