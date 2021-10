NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of NYPD officers could face disciplinary measures for their conduct during the protests after George Floyd’s death. Hundreds of cases were filed with the Civilian Complaint Review Board, which continues to investigate police conduct. CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas has more on the preliminary findings. The clashes between peaceful protestors and police during the summer of 2020 are now coming with consequences. When asked to describe the protests of last summer, CCRB Chair Fred Davie said, “There were too many officers who simply didn’t follow departmental protocol and engage peaceful protesters in a way that is consistent with the patrol guide.” After...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO