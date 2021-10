Facebook has been fined £50.5 million after failing to provide enough important information to the competition regulator investigating the firm’s takeover of GIF-sharing platform Giphy.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched a probe into the acquisition in June last year, shortly after the deal was announced, over concerns about a “substantial lessening of competition”.Giphy’s user-uploaded library of animated images is already integrated and used widely by Facebook’s family of social media apps but can also be used on other platforms such as Twitter.As part of the investigation, the social network was ordered to keep the two businesses separate until a...

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO