Amazon’s hold on the frictionless checkout space is weakening. On Monday (Oct. 18), Tesco, the largest grocery chain in the United Kingdom by market share and one of the top 10 grocery chains in the world by sales, announced plans to open its first checkout-free, computer vision-powered grocery store in the style of Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology. The Central London store will be more than 2,400 square feet and will be powered by technology from Tel Aviv, Israel-based artificial intelligence (AI) retail solutions company Trigo.

