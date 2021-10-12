CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Focus, start, share: how companies can win at innovation for sustainability

Cover picture for the articleWith world leaders coming together at COP26 to address the climate crisis, companies seeking to embed sustainability practices are not just doing the right thing for the planet, they’re also following the money. “By 2025, a third of the world's assets under management globally will be ESG [Environmental Social and Governance] investments,” says Mark Lancelott, sustainability finance expert at PA. “Investors will be looking at how a business is addressing sustainability and climate response – and that will affect access to capital.”

