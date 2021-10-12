Rumors Swirled That A Frontierland Favorite Was Closing, But Disney Says It Ain’t So
People rarely enjoy seeing an attraction close at theme parks. If a ride or show you loved goes away, it can be frustrating to lose that thing you did every time you visited. But even if the attraction wasn't on your "must do" list, there's likely still a minor feeling of sadness when something that has just always been there goes away. Such was likely the case with the Frontierland Shootin' Arcade which rumors seemed to imply was about to fire its last shot. However, rumors of its demise were greatly exaggerated.
