Libros Bookmobile, a mobile book store specializing in gently-used fiction for all ages, began operating out of Hutto on Oct. 6. Libros Bookmobile travels to local farmers markets in Hutto, Round Rock, Pflugerville and other nearby cities. Owner Veronica Johnson described Libros as a food truck but for books. Johnson said she is working to convert the Libros bus into an actual store, where people can shop inside, by early 2022. Call or search online for the bookmobile’s next location and appearance. 512-893-9538. www.librosbookmobile.com.

PFLUGERVILLE, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO