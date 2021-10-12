CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitch McConnell balks at DOJ's response to school board threats

By Steve Benen
MSNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs 2021 has unfolded, the unsettling intimidation campaigns, largely from the far-right, have targeted far too many groups of unsuspecting Americans. From election officials to public health officials to flight attendants, it's been a difficult year filled with threats, confrontations, and fear. Local education officials, meanwhile, have dealt with the...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 12

talkn2myslf
8d ago

time to go after all of the domestic terrorists no matter where they show up, I'd like to know how many of these people ever volunteered their time to help out at school activities, I would bet they have little to no involvement in their child's education other than throwing fits

Reply(2)
6
Robert Singletary
8d ago

not only far right groups, but antifa, blm, the queer movement, the far left should be added to the home-grown terrorist status.

Reply
4
