More than 30,000 Pennsylvanians have died from COVID-19 after the state Department of Health registered 151 deaths and 3,898 new cases on Tuesday. After four consecutive days of Health officials recording at least 80 COVID-related fatalities, the state did not record any deaths over the weekend. Tuesday’s report of 151 deaths pushed the total to 30,058 since the first cases were recorded in March 2020.