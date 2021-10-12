Keeping it Together: How to break up with your therapist

Finding a good therapist is a lot like dating – which means breaking up with your therapist closely (and perhaps eerily) resembles ending a relationship. dragana991, Getty Images/iStockphoto

I recently parted ways with my therapist of a little over a year. To use breakup terminology: It was mutual. I felt like I had gotten everything I could out of our sessions, and she felt the same. But that doesn't mean it wasn't a difficult decision to make, nor that the actual session where we discussed our breakup were particularly easy or comfortable.

For me, it was about taking a break from therapy as big events dominate my life. For others, it's about finding a new provider who is better aligned with their goals. And experts say you can tell when the time is right to make a change.

"You know it's time when you are no longer growing or learning, you feel stuck or have the sense that your therapist does not seem to be invested in your success, or you often feel worse than when you started treatment," Cecille Ahrens, a licensed clinical social worker at Transcend Therapy in California told my colleague David Oliver , who wrote about how to break up with your therapist in a recent story.

When it's time to dump your therapist

Consider doing a check-in with yourself, recommends Alex Jenny, a licensed clinical social worker known as "The Drag Therapist." Ask questions like: "Have my symptoms decreased in frequency and intensity? Do I have more insight about my mental health needs? Am I able to stay motivated in maintaining my mental health? Do I have systems of support in place in my life?"

How to break up with your therapist

While you may not feel up to it, it's ideal to tell your therapist about your feelings during a session. That's what you're there for anyway, right?

"That way you and the therapist can process any issues that led to that decision and give you an opportunity to practice or deepen important life skills such as managing conflicts and ending relationships in a healthy way," Ahrens says. "It's much easier to avoid the conversation, but the real work is in 'leaning in' and stretching out of your comfort zone."

Have you ever been in a situation where you needed to "dump" your therapist? How did it go? Email us here and we may use your response in a future newsletter.

Why are we obsessed with tracking our packages online? It's complicated.

There's a child-like joy that comes with ordering something online — whether it be clothes or kitchen gadgets. We sit anxiously refreshing the USPS or FedEx pages to see when our items will arrive, and we become overly excited, hopeful and anxious.

But why ?

According to Owen O’Kane, a psychotherapist and author of "Ten to Zen: Ten Minutes a Day to a Calmer, Happier You," even the smallest positive future events can motivate us when we're feeling down – especially during the pandemic, which has been filled with unexpected disappointments.

This is why people look forward to dinner reservations, hair appointments and yes, receiving packages.

"It's anticipatory pleasure that something positive and good is going to happen when you get this parcel, and a lot of people realize that placing that order and waiting for it does feel good," he says.

But it's not the purchase itself that elicits this happiness. Experts say there's something about the anticipation of waiting that is exciting for those in need of change in their lives.

Read the full story here . And maybe it'll give you pause next time you click "track order."

