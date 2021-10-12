Florida stone crab season opens Friday: Here’s what to know

Fresh stone crab claws are for sale at Frenchy's Stone Crab Co. in Palm Harbor. Crab season runs Oct. 15-May 1, two weeks shorter than in past years, and the state has upped the claw size minimum to combat overfishing. [ SCOTT KEELER | Tampa Bay Times ]

The Florida stone crab season opens Friday, which means fresh claws may start showing up on dinner menus and in specialty stores as early as Saturday.

The stone crab resembles a bodybuilder, with pumped-up, beefy claws folded out in front of its body. The Florida delicacy can cost two times the price of Alaskan snow crab legs. The 2 million pounds of sweet crab meat harvested last year fueled a $31 million industry.

This will be the second year of state regulations that shortened the season by two weeks — it ends May 1 — and upped the minimum size for claws. Last season, while not the best, was better than two years ago when Red Tide made crabbing off some of the coastal waters impossible, state regulators said.

Market prices are influenced by a number of factors, making it hard to predict before the season starts. When the pandemic shut down many of the restaurants and stone crab festivals last year, many worried the season would be a dud.

“If last year is any indication of value, it remained high despite the effects of the pandemic,” said Claire Crowley, a research scientist at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute based in St. Petersburg. It will take several years to feel the effect of the shorter season and claw size change, she said, but it aims to combat overfishing.

When harvesting stone crabs, fishers take the claws off, then return the crab to the water. They cook them immediately, chill them and then deliver them to restaurants and markets, where freshly caught crab is prized for its sweetness over the frozen variety.

Recreational harvesters who are age 16 and older and fish with traps are required to complete an online, no-cost recreational stone crab trap registration each year. To register, visit GoOutdoorsFlorida.com. There is a daily bag limit of 1 gallon of claws per person or 2 gallons per vessel, whichever is less.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission warns that care should be taken when removing the claws to avoid permanent injury to the crab, one of few animals that can regenerate. Claws can take two years to grow large enough to harvest again.

A state study found crabs that lost both claws were twice as likely to die as those that only had one removed. Crabs can also only regrow a claw if the joint that linked it is left intact.

Stone crab harvest

The Florida stone crab harvest has declined steadily since 2015, which prompted new limits on the season and claw size. Last season wasn't its best, but was better than 2018 when Red Tide made crabbing impossible in many coastal areas.

Season Pounds Value Trips

15-16 3,073,403.11 $33,544,783.50 22,070

16-17 3,062,699.40 $32,416,157.86 22,165

17-18 2,188,232.72 $30,662,101.51 19,169

18-19 2,031,594.24 $32,255,956.54 20,764

19-20 2,291,453.56 $33,149,966.62 20,374

20-21* 2,058,346.35 $31,346,064.97 17,508

Source: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

* The previous seasons were Oct.15-May 15. The 20-21 season ran from Oct. 15 to May 1.

There are four industry-standard sizes, based on weight. Medium claws weigh 2.5 to 3 ounces, large claws 3 to 5 ounces, jumbos 5 to 7 ounces and colossal over 7 ounces.

The prices will likely change once the crabbers begin harvesting. At the moment, Frenchy’s online seafood market has medium claws for $28.95 per pound, large is $36.95 and jumbo are $45.95 per pound.

Tommy Shook, general manager of Frenchy’s Stone Crab Co. in Clearwater, said he’s optimistic about the season, but it’s difficult to make predictions.

“Everything else has been so out of control price-wise lately that I can’t imagine when the price does come out it’s not going to be steep,” Shook said.

Frenchy’s restaurants will hold their annual Stone Crab Weekend, but without the block party it has been hosting for more than 30 years.

“We didn’t think it prudent to put that may people together just yet,” Shook said.

Stone crab festivals