Relationship Advice

WATCH: Groom carries sister-in-law down the aisle

By Adam McDonald, Digital Content Producer
FOX Carolina
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Meredith) -- It wasn't just a special day for the bride and groom, but also the bride's sister after her soon-to-be husband carried his sister-in-law down the aisle. "I just love her and adore her," Morgan Altier, the bride, told WBNS. She and her sister, Macey, have been inseparable for 25 years.

