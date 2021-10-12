Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: The end of single-family zoning?

Senate Bills (SB) 9 and 10 culminate a multi-year effort to create a solution to California's housing crisis. Two recently signed bills into California law effective in 2022, SB 9 allows homeowners and developers to split a single-family lot, adding two or more units per lot. SB 10, a similar bill, provides tools allowing local governments to zone a parcel for up to ten units in areas close to transit hubs and urban infill sites.