Where to Eat the Freshest Seafood in Philly

When the sommelier Yannick Benjamin was planning his East Harlem restaurant Contento, he told his architect that he wanted to make it feel like home, a simple place where diners would step inside and instantly feel comfortable. And he has succeeded: A long, yellow banquette hugs one of the exposed brick walls, and navy blue wallpaper with gold accents is on display in the back. Orb-shaped pendant lights hang over the bronze bar, and the storefront windows open wide so that the interiors and the outdoor dining shed feel almost as if they’re part of the same space. Benjamin will probably be there, too, working the busy room, pouring wine, and making sure his guests feel welcome. But if you ask him what his favorite part of the restaurant is, he’ll tell you it’s the area behind the bar. Benjamin has used a wheelchair since he was 25, and this is the first place he’s worked where he can do a full 360-degree turn.

