Where to Eat the Freshest Seafood in Philly

By Sarah Maiellano
Eater
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilly is rich with steak, burgers, and barbecue, but what about meals from under the sea? Sure, most neighborhoods have a great sushi joint. Until 2008, the Walnut Street landmark Striped Bass boosted the city’s fish cred, but for a while there, seafood destinations were few and far between. Lately, we’re seeing more restaurants — notably Vernick Fish, Kensington Quarters, Bloomsday, and Nick Elmi’s forthcoming Lark — shift their focus to fish. Maybe it’s for environmental reasons, maybe it’s to satisfy an ever-growing population of diners eschewing meat — more likely, it’s because waters both near and far offer diverse and delicious ingredients. Follow this map to find great Philly fish, seafood towers, and so much more.

philly.eater.com

