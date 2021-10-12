Tolland council considers ban on smoking, consuming pot on town-owned property

Michelle France / Journal Inquirer

TOLLAND — The Town Council will discuss tonight a proposed ordinance change that would prohibit smoking of all kinds and the use or consumption of cannabis on town-owned or town-operated property.

“My feeling is that we don’t want smoking around our kids in parks,” Councilwoman Brenda Falusi said, adding: “It’s time for us to look at that.”

The proposed ordinance change would also require parks to display signs warning people about the ban, something Falusi wants in places such as Crandall Park.

SMOKING BAN

WHAT: A proposed ordinance change would prohibit smoking of all kinds and the use and consumption of cannabis products on town-owned property.

WHEN: The Town Council will discuss the proposed ordinance change at tonight’s Town Council meeting at 7. The hybrid meeting will be held both in Town Hall and virtually.

According to the agenda packet for tonight’s council meeting, the current ordinance does not include any language regarding tobacco use or smoking in Parks and Recreation areas.

Falusi expects discussion tonight to consider whether the proposed ban would affect only town parks or all town-owned property. It’s also questionable if the town would have jurisdiction over state-owned parks within its borders, she said. Crandall Park is a town-run facility.

The proposed ban follows a joint meeting with the Town Council and Planning and Zoning Commission on Aug. 25 where it was decided that the council would be responsible for any changes to town ordinances related to marijuana.

It also was decided the PZC would handle any potential zoning regulations regarding the sale of cannabis in town.

“The Town Council decides what can be done, and Planning and Zoning decides where,” Falusi said, adding that the PZC would decide what zones might allow the sale of cannabis.

“This is just us starting to have these discussions,” Falusi said.

Tonight’s discussion comes after nearby towns, such as Coventry and Vernon, also adopted similar ordinances in recent months banning smoking on town property.

Some towns, such as Coventry and Windsor, also have imposed moratoriums on the sale of marijuana that will last several months while their PZC crafts regulations.

The use of recreational cannabis was legalized by the state for those 21 and older in June. Retail sale of cannabis is expected to start in Connecticut by the end of 2022.