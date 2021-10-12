CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Bay Port Tied for 4th After Day 1 of State Girls Golf Tournament

By Damon Ryan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay-1 of the WIAA State Girls Golf Championship is in the books. A soggy opening round ended at dusk at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona. Lanie Veenendall of New Richmond shot a 4-under par 68 to lead all individuals in Division-1. Riley Pechinski of Stevens Point trails by 2-shots.

