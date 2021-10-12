Bay Port Tied for 4th After Day 1 of State Girls Golf Tournament

The girls golf team traveled back to Pine River Country Club in Alma to compete in regionals. On the line was an opportunity to qualify for the state golf tournament. The course would play very long with wet and windy conditions, and our girls struggled early and watched as Flint Powers, Williamston, and Cheboygan all jumped out to early leads. With the top three teams qualifying for states, the pressure was on for the girls to play hard, think positive, and dig deep. At the midway point of the round our girls had fought back into third position and for several holes us, Williamston, and Cheboygan kept rotating positions on the leaderboard. Late in the back nine, we pulled away from Williamston and in the final holes would push past Cheboygan to hold onto second place in the region. For the fifth consecutive year, our girls have qualified for the state finals! Averie Pumford finished as the individual regional champion shooting an 81. Sophie Argyle finished 10th shooting a 103. Kendal Ferchau fired a personal best 107 finishing in 17th place, and her score would be the score to propel us to second place. Zoey Markey capped the scoring finishing in 19th with a 109. Ava Mata would shoot a 110, good for 20th place. The girls will head to East Lansing to compete in the Division 3 State Finals at Forest Akers West. Congratulations girls!

GOLF ・ 14 DAYS AGO